Gold, Silver Rate Today (10 April 2026): Gold Slips to Rs 1.52 Lakh, Silver Falls to Rs 2.42 Lakh on MCX Amid US-Iran Ceasefire Jitters; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

Gold Rate Today 10th April, 2026: Gold and silver prices fell slightly in early MCX trading today compared to the previous session. Gold slipped 0.60 per cent to Rs 1,52,561 per 10 grams, while silver dropped 0.70 per cent to Rs 2,42,067 per kg. The decline is mainly due to investors booking profits, a stronger US dollar, continued uncertainty over the US-Iran ceasefire, and a rise in crude oil prices.

Gold Rate Today in India: Check the latest update

Gold prices jumped over 1 per cent on Thursday as a weaker US dollar made the precious metal cheaper for buyers using other currencies. On April 10,24 carat gold price has surged by Rs 15,200 to Rs 1,53,000 per 100 grams, while 10 grams of gold has increased by Rs 1,520 to Rs 1,53,000.

Meanwhile, the price of 8 grams of gold in India rose by Rs 1,216 to Rs 1,22, 400 and 1 gram of gold is up by Rs 152 to Rs 15,300. Spot gold rose 1.6 per cent to $4,789.67 an ounce, while US gold futures ended 0.9 per cent higher at $4,818.00.

Silver Rate Today in India: Check the latest update

The price of silver in India is Rs 260 per gram and Rs 2,60,000 per kilogram. This shows a minor decrease of about Rs 100 per kg compared to yesterday. Silver prices in India mainly depend on global market trends and the rupee’s value against the US dollar. If international silver rates stay the same but the rupee weakens, silver becomes costlier in India.

Why Gold and Silver Rate Falling?

Gold and silver prices are moving sharply due to two main reasons. First, crude oil prices have risen by 2% to 3% and are trading between $96 and $98 per barrel. Second, the US dollar has recovered from its earlier losses and moved back above the 99 mark, which is adding pressure on precious metals.

The precious metals performance is due to investors assessing the fragile situation of Middle East.

Gold Rate Today Per Gram on 10th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today Chennai ₹15,409 ₹14,125 ₹11,775 Mumbai ₹15,300 ₹14,025 ₹11,475 Delhi ₹15,315 ₹14,040 ₹11,490 Kolkata ₹15,300 ₹14,025 ₹11,475 Bangalore ₹15,300 ₹14,025 ₹11,475 Hyderabad ₹15,300 ₹14,025 ₹11,475 Kerala ₹15,300 ₹14,025 ₹11,475 Pune ₹15,300 ₹14,025 ₹11,475 Vadodara ₹15,305 ₹14,030 ₹11,480 Ahmedabad ₹15,305 ₹14,030 ₹11,480 Jaipur ₹15,315 ₹14,040 ₹11,490 Lucknow ₹15,315 ₹14,040 ₹11,490 Coimbatore ₹15,409 ₹14,125 ₹11,775 Madurai ₹15,409 ₹14,125 ₹11,775 Vijayawada ₹15,300 ₹14,025 ₹11,475 Patna ₹15,305 ₹14,030 ₹11,480 Nagpur ₹15,300 ₹14,025 ₹11,475 Chandigarh ₹15,315 ₹14,040 ₹11,490 Surat ₹15,305 ₹14,030 ₹11,480 Bhubaneswar ₹15,300 ₹14,025 ₹11,475

Silver Rate Today Per Gram on 10th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City 10 gm 100 gm 1 Kg Chennai ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Mumbai ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Delhi ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Kolkata ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Bangalore ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Hyderabad ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Kerala ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Pune ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Vadodara ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Ahmedabad ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Jaipur ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Lucknow ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Coimbatore ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Madurai ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Vijayawada ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Patna ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Nagpur ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Chandigarh ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Surat ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Bhubaneswar ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000

Gold Rate Today per gram Dubai and UAE on 10th April, 2026

Gold Type Today’s Price (AED) Today’s Price (INR) 24K Gold AED 577.25 ₹14,537 22K Gold AED 534.50 ₹13,460 21K Gold AED 512.50 ₹12,906 18K Gold AED 439.25 ₹11,062

Gold Rate Today per 10 gram Dubai and UAE on 10th April, 2026

Purity Price (AED) Price (INR)* 24K Gold AED 5,772.50 ₹1,45,352 22K Gold AED 5,345.00 ₹1,34,587 21K Gold AED 5,125.00 ₹1,29,048 18K Gold AED 4,392.50 ₹1,10,603

Gold Rate in India 24 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:

Date Delhi Mumbai Chennai Kolkata 09 Apr 15,180 15,165 15,220 15,170 08 Apr 15,200 15,185 15,240 15,190 07 Apr 15,210 15,195 15,250 15,200 06 Apr 15,180 15,165 15,220 15,170 05 Apr 15,104 15,090 15,140 15,095 04 Apr 15,104 15,090 15,140 15,095 03 Apr 15,080 15,065 15,120 15,070 02 Apr 15,000 14,985 15,050 14,990 01 Apr 15,010 14,995 15,060 15,000 31 Mar 14,720 14,705 14,780 14,710 30 Mar 14,680 14,665 14,740 14,670 29 Mar 14,700 14,685 14,760 14,690 28 Mar 14,750 14,735 14,800 14,740 27 Mar 14,820 14,805 14,870 14,810 26 Mar 14,900 14,885 14,950 14,890

Gold Rate in India 22 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:

Date Delhi Mumbai Chennai Kolkata 09 Apr 13,915 13,900 13,950 13,905 08 Apr 13,935 13,920 13,970 13,925 07 Apr 13,945 13,930 13,980 13,935 06 Apr 13,915 13,900 13,950 13,905 05 Apr 13,835 13,820 13,870 13,825 04 Apr 13,835 13,820 13,870 13,825 03 Apr 13,810 13,795 13,840 13,800 02 Apr 13,740 13,725 13,780 13,730 01 Apr 13,750 13,735 13,790 13,740 31 Mar 13,480 13,465 13,520 13,470 30 Mar 13,440 13,425 13,480 13,430 29 Mar 13,460 13,445 13,500 13,450 28 Mar 13,500 13,485 13,540 13,490 27 Mar 13,560 13,545 13,600 13,550 26 Mar 13,620 13,605 13,660 13,610

Gold Rate in India 18 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:

Date Delhi Mumbai Chennai Kolkata 09 Apr 11,385 11,370 11,420 11,375 08 Apr 11,400 11,385 11,440 11,390 07 Apr 11,410 11,395 11,450 11,400 06 Apr 11,380 11,365 11,420 11,370 05 Apr 11,328 11,315 11,360 11,320 04 Apr 11,328 11,315 11,360 11,320 03 Apr 11,310 11,295 11,340 11,300 02 Apr 11,260 11,245 11,300 11,250 01 Apr 11,270 11,255 11,310 11,260 31 Mar 11,050 11,035 11,090 11,040 30 Mar 11,020 11,005 11,060 11,010 29 Mar 11,040 11,025 11,080 11,030 28 Mar 11,080 11,065 11,120 11,070 27 Mar 11,120 11,105 11,160 11,110 26 Mar 11,180 11,165 11,220 11,170

Gold rate in Dubai per gram last 15 days

Date 24K (AED) 24K (₹) 22K (AED) 22K (₹) 18K (AED) 18K (₹) 09 Apr 565 ₹14,150 522.5 ₹13,080 423 ₹10,600 08 Apr 566 ₹14,180 523 ₹13,100 424 ₹10,630 07 Apr 564 ₹14,100 517 ₹12,930 423 ₹10,600 06 Apr 563.5 ₹14,080 521.75 ₹13,040 421.5 ₹10,550 05 Apr 563.5 ₹14,080 521.75 ₹13,040 421.5 ₹10,550 04 Apr 563.5 ₹14,080 521.75 ₹13,040 421.5 ₹10,550 03 Apr 563 ₹14,050 521.25 ₹13,020 421 ₹10,530 02 Apr 576.75 ₹14,420 534 ₹13,350 432 ₹10,800 01 Apr 559.75 ₹14,000 518.25 ₹12,960 418 ₹10,450 31 Mar 545.25 ₹13,630 505 ₹12,620 407 ₹10,180 30 Mar 541.25 ₹13,530 501.25 ₹12,520 404 ₹10,100 29 Mar 543 ₹13,580 503 ₹12,560 405.5 ₹10,130 28 Mar 548.5 ₹13,700 507.5 ₹12,670 409 ₹10,220 27 Mar 555 ₹13,850 512 ₹12,780 412 ₹10,300 26 Mar 560 ₹13,980 516 ₹12,880 416 ₹10,400

Gold rate in Dubai per 10 gram last 15 days

Date 24K (AED) 24K (₹) 22K (AED) 22K (₹) 18K (AED) 18K (₹) 09 Apr 5,650 ₹1,41,500 5,225 ₹1,30,800 4,230 ₹1,06,000 08 Apr 5,660 ₹1,41,800 5,230 ₹1,31,000 4,240 ₹1,06,300 07 Apr 5,640 ₹1,41,000 5,170 ₹1,29,300 4,230 ₹1,06,000 06 Apr 5,635 ₹1,40,800 5,217 ₹1,30,400 4,215 ₹1,05,500 05 Apr 5,635 ₹1,40,800 5,217 ₹1,30,400 4,215 ₹1,05,500 04 Apr 5,635 ₹1,40,800 5,217 ₹1,30,400 4,215 ₹1,05,500 03 Apr 5,630 ₹1,40,500 5,212 ₹1,30,200 4,210 ₹1,05,300 02 Apr 5,767.50 ₹1,44,200 5,340 ₹1,33,500 4,320 ₹1,08,000 01 Apr 5,597.50 ₹1,40,000 5,182.50 ₹1,29,600 4,180 ₹1,04,500 31 Mar 5,452.50 ₹1,36,300 5,050 ₹1,26,200 4,070 ₹1,01,800 30 Mar 5,412.50 ₹1,35,300 5,012.50 ₹1,25,200 4,040 ₹1,01,000 29 Mar 5,430 ₹1,35,800 5,030 ₹1,25,600 4,055 ₹1,01,300 28 Mar 5,485 ₹1,37,000 5,075 ₹1,26,700 4,090 ₹1,02,200 27 Mar 5,550 ₹1,38,500 5,120 ₹1,27,800 4,120 ₹1,03,000 26 Mar 5,600 ₹1,39,800 5,160 ₹1,28,800 4,160 ₹1,04,000

Last 15 Days Silver Rate in India per KG in top cities:

Date Delhi Mumbai Chennai Kolkata 09 Apr 94,500 94,300 97,800 94,400 08 Apr 94,800 94,600 98,100 94,700 07 Apr 95,200 95,000 98,500 95,100 06 Apr 94,700 94,500 98,000 94,600 05 Apr 93,800 93,600 97,200 93,700 04 Apr 93,800 93,600 97,200 93,700 03 Apr 93,500 93,300 96,800 93,400 02 Apr 92,800 92,600 96,200 92,700 01 Apr 93,000 92,800 96,400 92,900 31 Mar 91,500 91,300 94,800 91,400 30 Mar 91,000 90,800 94,200 90,900 29 Mar 91,200 91,000 94,500 91,100 28 Mar 91,800 91,600 95,200 91,700 27 Mar 92,500 92,300 96,000 92,400 26 Mar 93,000 92,800 96,500 92,900

Also Read: Gold and Silver Rate Today (9th April 2026): Gold Falls Over 1% Below $4,800, Silver Slides 3% to $73 Amid US-Iran Tensions; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Kolkata