Gold, Silver Rate Today (10 April 2026): Gold Slips to Rs 1.52 Lakh, Silver Falls to Rs 2.42 Lakh on MCX Amid US-Iran Ceasefire Jitters; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

Gold Rate Today 10th April, 2026: Gold and silver prices fell slightly in early MCX trading today compared to the previous session. Gold slipped 0.60 per cent to Rs 1,52,561 per 10 grams, while silver dropped 0.70 per cent to Rs 2,42,067 per kg. The decline is mainly due to investors booking profits, a stronger US dollar, continued uncertainty over the US-Iran ceasefire, and a rise in crude oil prices.
Gold Rate Today in India: Check the latest update
Gold prices jumped over 1 per cent on Thursday as a weaker US dollar made the precious metal cheaper for buyers using other currencies. On April 10,24 carat gold price has surged by Rs 15,200 to Rs 1,53,000 per 100 grams, while 10 grams of gold has increased by Rs 1,520 to Rs 1,53,000.
Meanwhile, the price of 8 grams of gold in India rose by Rs 1,216 to Rs 1,22, 400 and 1 gram of gold is up by Rs 152 to Rs 15,300. Spot gold rose 1.6 per cent to $4,789.67 an ounce, while US gold futures ended 0.9 per cent higher at $4,818.00.
Silver Rate Today in India: Check the latest update
The price of silver in India is Rs 260 per gram and Rs 2,60,000 per kilogram. This shows a minor decrease of about Rs 100 per kg compared to yesterday. Silver prices in India mainly depend on global market trends and the rupee’s value against the US dollar. If international silver rates stay the same but the rupee weakens, silver becomes costlier in India.
Why Gold and Silver Rate Falling?
Gold and silver prices are moving sharply due to two main reasons. First, crude oil prices have risen by 2% to 3% and are trading between $96 and $98 per barrel. Second, the US dollar has recovered from its earlier losses and moved back above the 99 mark, which is adding pressure on precious metals.
The precious metals performance is due to investors assessing the fragile situation of Middle East.
Gold Rate Today Per Gram on 10th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities
|City
|24K Today
|22K Today
|18K Today
|Chennai
|₹15,409
|₹14,125
|₹11,775
|Mumbai
|₹15,300
|₹14,025
|₹11,475
|Delhi
|₹15,315
|₹14,040
|₹11,490
|Kolkata
|₹15,300
|₹14,025
|₹11,475
|Bangalore
|₹15,300
|₹14,025
|₹11,475
|Hyderabad
|₹15,300
|₹14,025
|₹11,475
|Kerala
|₹15,300
|₹14,025
|₹11,475
|Pune
|₹15,300
|₹14,025
|₹11,475
|Vadodara
|₹15,305
|₹14,030
|₹11,480
|Ahmedabad
|₹15,305
|₹14,030
|₹11,480
|Jaipur
|₹15,315
|₹14,040
|₹11,490
|Lucknow
|₹15,315
|₹14,040
|₹11,490
|Coimbatore
|₹15,409
|₹14,125
|₹11,775
|Madurai
|₹15,409
|₹14,125
|₹11,775
|Vijayawada
|₹15,300
|₹14,025
|₹11,475
|Patna
|₹15,305
|₹14,030
|₹11,480
|Nagpur
|₹15,300
|₹14,025
|₹11,475
|Chandigarh
|₹15,315
|₹14,040
|₹11,490
|Surat
|₹15,305
|₹14,030
|₹11,480
|Bhubaneswar
|₹15,300
|₹14,025
|₹11,475
Silver Rate Today Per Gram on 10th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities
|City
|10 gm
|100 gm
|1 Kg
|Chennai
|₹2,650
|₹26,500
|₹2,65,000
|Mumbai
|₹2,600
|₹26,000
|₹2,60,000
|Delhi
|₹2,600
|₹26,000
|₹2,60,000
|Kolkata
|₹2,600
|₹26,000
|₹2,60,000
|Bangalore
|₹2,600
|₹26,000
|₹2,60,000
|Hyderabad
|₹2,650
|₹26,500
|₹2,65,000
|Kerala
|₹2,650
|₹26,500
|₹2,65,000
|Pune
|₹2,600
|₹26,000
|₹2,60,000
|Vadodara
|₹2,600
|₹26,000
|₹2,60,000
|Ahmedabad
|₹2,600
|₹26,000
|₹2,60,000
|Jaipur
|₹2,600
|₹26,000
|₹2,60,000
|Lucknow
|₹2,600
|₹26,000
|₹2,60,000
|Coimbatore
|₹2,650
|₹26,500
|₹2,65,000
|Madurai
|₹2,650
|₹26,500
|₹2,65,000
|Vijayawada
|₹2,650
|₹26,500
|₹2,65,000
|Patna
|₹2,600
|₹26,000
|₹2,60,000
|Nagpur
|₹2,600
|₹26,000
|₹2,60,000
|Chandigarh
|₹2,600
|₹26,000
|₹2,60,000
|Surat
|₹2,600
|₹26,000
|₹2,60,000
|Bhubaneswar
|₹2,650
|₹26,500
|₹2,65,000
Gold Rate Today per gram Dubai and UAE on 10th April, 2026
|
Gold Type
|
Today’s Price (AED)
|
Today’s Price (INR)
|
24K Gold
|
AED 577.25
|
₹14,537
|
22K Gold
|
AED 534.50
|
₹13,460
|
21K Gold
|
AED 512.50
|
₹12,906
|
18K Gold
|
AED 439.25
|
₹11,062
Gold Rate Today per 10 gram Dubai and UAE on 10th April, 2026
|
Purity
|
Price (AED)
|
Price (INR)*
|
24K Gold
|
AED 5,772.50
|
₹1,45,352
|
22K Gold
|
AED 5,345.00
|
₹1,34,587
|
21K Gold
|
AED 5,125.00
|
₹1,29,048
|
18K Gold
|
AED 4,392.50
|
₹1,10,603
Gold Rate in India 24 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:
|Date
|Delhi
|Mumbai
|Chennai
|Kolkata
|09 Apr
|15,180
|15,165
|15,220
|15,170
|08 Apr
|15,200
|15,185
|15,240
|15,190
|07 Apr
|15,210
|15,195
|15,250
|15,200
|06 Apr
|15,180
|15,165
|15,220
|15,170
|05 Apr
|15,104
|15,090
|15,140
|15,095
|04 Apr
|15,104
|15,090
|15,140
|15,095
|03 Apr
|15,080
|15,065
|15,120
|15,070
|02 Apr
|15,000
|14,985
|15,050
|14,990
|01 Apr
|15,010
|14,995
|15,060
|15,000
|31 Mar
|14,720
|14,705
|14,780
|14,710
|30 Mar
|14,680
|14,665
|14,740
|14,670
|29 Mar
|14,700
|14,685
|14,760
|14,690
|28 Mar
|14,750
|14,735
|14,800
|14,740
|27 Mar
|14,820
|14,805
|14,870
|14,810
|26 Mar
|14,900
|14,885
|14,950
|14,890
Gold Rate in India 22 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:
|Date
|Delhi
|Mumbai
|Chennai
|Kolkata
|09 Apr
|13,915
|13,900
|13,950
|13,905
|08 Apr
|13,935
|13,920
|13,970
|13,925
|07 Apr
|13,945
|13,930
|13,980
|13,935
|06 Apr
|13,915
|13,900
|13,950
|13,905
|05 Apr
|13,835
|13,820
|13,870
|13,825
|04 Apr
|13,835
|13,820
|13,870
|13,825
|03 Apr
|13,810
|13,795
|13,840
|13,800
|02 Apr
|13,740
|13,725
|13,780
|13,730
|01 Apr
|13,750
|13,735
|13,790
|13,740
|31 Mar
|13,480
|13,465
|13,520
|13,470
|30 Mar
|13,440
|13,425
|13,480
|13,430
|29 Mar
|13,460
|13,445
|13,500
|13,450
|28 Mar
|13,500
|13,485
|13,540
|13,490
|27 Mar
|13,560
|13,545
|13,600
|13,550
|26 Mar
|13,620
|13,605
|13,660
|13,610
Gold Rate in India 18 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:
|Date
|Delhi
|Mumbai
|Chennai
|Kolkata
|09 Apr
|11,385
|11,370
|11,420
|11,375
|08 Apr
|11,400
|11,385
|11,440
|11,390
|07 Apr
|11,410
|11,395
|11,450
|11,400
|06 Apr
|11,380
|11,365
|11,420
|11,370
|05 Apr
|11,328
|11,315
|11,360
|11,320
|04 Apr
|11,328
|11,315
|11,360
|11,320
|03 Apr
|11,310
|11,295
|11,340
|11,300
|02 Apr
|11,260
|11,245
|11,300
|11,250
|01 Apr
|11,270
|11,255
|11,310
|11,260
|31 Mar
|11,050
|11,035
|11,090
|11,040
|30 Mar
|11,020
|11,005
|11,060
|11,010
|29 Mar
|11,040
|11,025
|11,080
|11,030
|28 Mar
|11,080
|11,065
|11,120
|11,070
|27 Mar
|11,120
|11,105
|11,160
|11,110
|26 Mar
|11,180
|11,165
|11,220
|11,170
Gold rate in Dubai per gram last 15 days
|Date
|24K (AED)
|24K (₹)
|22K (AED)
|22K (₹)
|18K (AED)
|18K (₹)
|09 Apr
|565
|₹14,150
|522.5
|₹13,080
|423
|₹10,600
|08 Apr
|566
|₹14,180
|523
|₹13,100
|424
|₹10,630
|07 Apr
|564
|₹14,100
|517
|₹12,930
|423
|₹10,600
|06 Apr
|563.5
|₹14,080
|521.75
|₹13,040
|421.5
|₹10,550
|05 Apr
|563.5
|₹14,080
|521.75
|₹13,040
|421.5
|₹10,550
|04 Apr
|563.5
|₹14,080
|521.75
|₹13,040
|421.5
|₹10,550
|03 Apr
|563
|₹14,050
|521.25
|₹13,020
|421
|₹10,530
|02 Apr
|576.75
|₹14,420
|534
|₹13,350
|432
|₹10,800
|01 Apr
|559.75
|₹14,000
|518.25
|₹12,960
|418
|₹10,450
|31 Mar
|545.25
|₹13,630
|505
|₹12,620
|407
|₹10,180
|30 Mar
|541.25
|₹13,530
|501.25
|₹12,520
|404
|₹10,100
|29 Mar
|543
|₹13,580
|503
|₹12,560
|405.5
|₹10,130
|28 Mar
|548.5
|₹13,700
|507.5
|₹12,670
|409
|₹10,220
|27 Mar
|555
|₹13,850
|512
|₹12,780
|412
|₹10,300
|26 Mar
|560
|₹13,980
|516
|₹12,880
|416
|₹10,400
Gold rate in Dubai per 10 gram last 15 days
|Date
|24K (AED)
|24K (₹)
|22K (AED)
|22K (₹)
|18K (AED)
|18K (₹)
|09 Apr
|5,650
|₹1,41,500
|5,225
|₹1,30,800
|4,230
|₹1,06,000
|08 Apr
|5,660
|₹1,41,800
|5,230
|₹1,31,000
|4,240
|₹1,06,300
|07 Apr
|5,640
|₹1,41,000
|5,170
|₹1,29,300
|4,230
|₹1,06,000
|06 Apr
|5,635
|₹1,40,800
|5,217
|₹1,30,400
|4,215
|₹1,05,500
|05 Apr
|5,635
|₹1,40,800
|5,217
|₹1,30,400
|4,215
|₹1,05,500
|04 Apr
|5,635
|₹1,40,800
|5,217
|₹1,30,400
|4,215
|₹1,05,500
|03 Apr
|5,630
|₹1,40,500
|5,212
|₹1,30,200
|4,210
|₹1,05,300
|02 Apr
|5,767.50
|₹1,44,200
|5,340
|₹1,33,500
|4,320
|₹1,08,000
|01 Apr
|5,597.50
|₹1,40,000
|5,182.50
|₹1,29,600
|4,180
|₹1,04,500
|31 Mar
|5,452.50
|₹1,36,300
|5,050
|₹1,26,200
|4,070
|₹1,01,800
|30 Mar
|5,412.50
|₹1,35,300
|5,012.50
|₹1,25,200
|4,040
|₹1,01,000
|29 Mar
|5,430
|₹1,35,800
|5,030
|₹1,25,600
|4,055
|₹1,01,300
|28 Mar
|5,485
|₹1,37,000
|5,075
|₹1,26,700
|4,090
|₹1,02,200
|27 Mar
|5,550
|₹1,38,500
|5,120
|₹1,27,800
|4,120
|₹1,03,000
|26 Mar
|5,600
|₹1,39,800
|5,160
|₹1,28,800
|4,160
|₹1,04,000
Last 15 Days Silver Rate in India per KG in top cities:
|Date
|Delhi
|Mumbai
|Chennai
|Kolkata
|09 Apr
|94,500
|94,300
|97,800
|94,400
|08 Apr
|94,800
|94,600
|98,100
|94,700
|07 Apr
|95,200
|95,000
|98,500
|95,100
|06 Apr
|94,700
|94,500
|98,000
|94,600
|05 Apr
|93,800
|93,600
|97,200
|93,700
|04 Apr
|93,800
|93,600
|97,200
|93,700
|03 Apr
|93,500
|93,300
|96,800
|93,400
|02 Apr
|92,800
|92,600
|96,200
|92,700
|01 Apr
|93,000
|92,800
|96,400
|92,900
|31 Mar
|91,500
|91,300
|94,800
|91,400
|30 Mar
|91,000
|90,800
|94,200
|90,900
|29 Mar
|91,200
|91,000
|94,500
|91,100
|28 Mar
|91,800
|91,600
|95,200
|91,700
|27 Mar
|92,500
|92,300
|96,000
|92,400
|26 Mar
|93,000
|92,800
|96,500
|92,900
Also Read: Gold and Silver Rate Today (9th April 2026): Gold Falls Over 1% Below $4,800, Silver Slides 3% to $73 Amid US-Iran Tensions; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Kolkata
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.