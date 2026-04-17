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Home > World News > Has Iran Surrendered Enriched Uranium To US? Donald Trump Claims Big Breakthrough, Iran Mocks ‘Castle In The Air’ Deal Talk

Has Iran Surrendered Enriched Uranium To US? Donald Trump Claims Big Breakthrough, Iran Mocks ‘Castle In The Air’ Deal Talk

US President Donald Trump claims Iran may hand over its enriched uranium stockpile. He says a peace deal between Washington and Iran could be finalised within days. But Tehran has pushed back, mocking Trump’s remarks as unrealistic amid ongoing negotiations.

Trump says Iran may hand over uranium as nuclear deal nears, but Tehran rejects claims. Photo: X.
Trump says Iran may hand over uranium as nuclear deal nears, but Tehran rejects claims. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 17, 2026 09:36:07 IST

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Has Iran Surrendered Enriched Uranium To US? Donald Trump Claims Big Breakthrough, Iran Mocks ‘Castle In The Air’ Deal Talk

US President Donald Trump on Thursday claimed that Iran has agreed to hand over the enriched uranium stockpile. The president claimed that Washington and Tehran are close to finalising a peace agreement, asserting there is a “good” chance of a deal being reached within days. Speaking to reporters while departing the White House for a two-day trip to the western United States, Trump stressed that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains a central condition of the negotiations. “It’s very important that Iran does not have a nuclear weapon, and they’ve agreed to that,” Trump said. “Iran’s agreed to that, and they’ve agreed to it very powerfully,” adding that Tehran’s position has shifted significantly in recent weeks.

“They’re willing to do things today that they weren’t willing to do two months ago,” he added.
“Something’s going to happen, very positive. We’re moving very fast. It could happen pretty quickly.”

What Iran Said On Trump’s Claims of Handing Over Enriched Uranium Stockpile?

Iranian state media responded sharply to Trump’s claims, dismissing them as speculative and detached from reality. Reports mocked the US president’s optimism, likening his statements to “building castles in the air” amid ongoing uncertainty in negotiations.

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In a pointed remark, Iranian media invoked a Persian proverb,“The camel dreams of cottonseed; sometimes gulping it down, sometimes eating it grain by grain!”

Also Read: Donald Trump Visiting Pakistan For Iran-US Deal? What US President Said, ‘They Want Me To…’

Pakistan Continues Efforts For Second Round Of Peace Talks, Hints of Travelling To Islamabad

Trump also said that negotiations could resume in Pakistan over the weekend. Pakistani leadership has been actively engaged in shuttle diplomacy across the region. Army Chief Asim Munir travelled to Tehran on Wednesday, while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is currently on a four-day tour of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey to build support for a potential agreement.

Trump also hinted at the possibility of personally travelling to Pakistan.

“I might go,” he said. “Pakistan has been great. They’ve been so good.”

Trump Criticises Pope

Trump on Thursday said Pope Leo was free to say what he wanted but that it was important for him to understand that Iran could never have a nuclear weapon.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the religious leader, who has emerged as an outspoken critic of ​the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran in recent weeks.

Trump says he is responsible for Leo’s appointment, and has accused him of being “weak” on foreign policy.

“The Pope has to understand – it’s very simple – Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. The world would be in great danger,” he told reporters at the White House.

Trump’s criticism has triggered widespread backlash from U.S. Christians across the political spectrum.

Leo, originally from Chicago, ​decried the “madness ⁠of war” in a peace appeal on Saturday.

Also Read: Is Asim Munir On US Spy Mission To Track & Kill Mojtaba Khamenei? Big Claims Surface Months After 2025 Hossein Baqeri Leak Charges

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Has Iran Surrendered Enriched Uranium To US? Donald Trump Claims Big Breakthrough, Iran Mocks ‘Castle In The Air’ Deal Talk

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Has Iran Surrendered Enriched Uranium To US? Donald Trump Claims Big Breakthrough, Iran Mocks ‘Castle In The Air’ Deal Talk

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Has Iran Surrendered Enriched Uranium To US? Donald Trump Claims Big Breakthrough, Iran Mocks ‘Castle In The Air’ Deal Talk
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Has Iran Surrendered Enriched Uranium To US? Donald Trump Claims Big Breakthrough, Iran Mocks ‘Castle In The Air’ Deal Talk
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