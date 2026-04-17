Manipur Violence: Protests Erupt Demanding Justice For Slain Children After Mortar Shell Attack In Bishnupur; Video Surfaces | WATCH

Tensions continue to rise in Manipur’s Bishnupur district after a deadly shelling incident claimed the lives of two young children, triggering widespread protests and deepening unrest in the region.

Deadly Attack Sparks Outrage

On April 7, a military-grade shell hit the home of BSF jawan Oinam Mangalsana, killing his four-year-old son and five-month-old daughter. Their mother, Oinam Binita, was critically injured in the blast and remains under treatment.

Security forces later recovered a launcher from a nearby location and arrested three suspected cadres linked to the United Kuki National Army (UKNA). However, the group has denied any involvement in the attack. The incident has raised serious questions about security and accountability in the conflict-hit region.

#ThisIsManipur Night after night, protests continue in #Manipur. How long are the #Meiteis expected to tolerate the rocket shelling that kills children even in their homes while sleeping? When will the Govt act?#KukiBabyKillers#KukiEngineeredManipurViolence@PMOIndia… https://t.co/hfDlhS8a7X pic.twitter.com/uhrjgE7SeZ — BeeThangjam (@beethangjam) April 16, 2026

Dear World,

This is Manipur Now at 11 pm IST. No Justice, No Rest. 😢🙏#HappeningNow pic.twitter.com/nijbLYmOCY — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) April 16, 2026



Probe Handed To NIA, Tensions Rise

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh ordered a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), directing authorities to track down those responsible “dead or alive.” The move comes amid growing public anger and demands for justice.

For the past nine days, protests have gripped the valley, with residents defying curfew orders. Demonstrators have set up roadblocks, torched vehicles, and clashed with security personnel. The unrest has already led to additional civilian casualties, further worsening the situation.

Fragile Peace Under Strain

The latest violence has added to the ongoing ethnic tensions that have plagued Manipur since 2023. Accusations have been exchanged between groups, with some blaming Kuki militants while others question the role of security forces.

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