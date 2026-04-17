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Home > India News > Manipur Violence: Protests Erupt Demanding Justice For Slain Children After Mortar Shell Attack In Bishnupur; Video Surfaces | WATCH

Manipur Violence: Protests Erupt Demanding Justice For Slain Children After Mortar Shell Attack In Bishnupur; Video Surfaces | WATCH

Tensions continue to rise in Manipur’s Bishnupur district after a deadly shelling incident claimed the lives of two young children, triggering widespread protests and deepening unrest in the region.

Manipur Violence: Protests Erupt Demanding Justice For Slain Children After Mortar Shell Attack In Bishnupur; Video Surfaces (Via X)
Manipur Violence: Protests Erupt Demanding Justice For Slain Children After Mortar Shell Attack In Bishnupur; Video Surfaces (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 17, 2026 06:15:49 IST

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Manipur Violence: Protests Erupt Demanding Justice For Slain Children After Mortar Shell Attack In Bishnupur; Video Surfaces | WATCH

Tensions continue to rise in Manipur’s Bishnupur district after a deadly shelling incident claimed the lives of two young children, triggering widespread protests and deepening unrest in the region.

Deadly Attack Sparks Outrage

On April 7, a military-grade shell hit the home of BSF jawan Oinam Mangalsana, killing his four-year-old son and five-month-old daughter. Their mother, Oinam Binita, was critically injured in the blast and remains under treatment.

Security forces later recovered a launcher from a nearby location and arrested three suspected cadres linked to the United Kuki National Army (UKNA). However, the group has denied any involvement in the attack. The incident has raised serious questions about security and accountability in the conflict-hit region.

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Probe Handed To NIA, Tensions Rise

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh ordered a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), directing authorities to track down those responsible “dead or alive.” The move comes amid growing public anger and demands for justice.

For the past nine days, protests have gripped the valley, with residents defying curfew orders. Demonstrators have set up roadblocks, torched vehicles, and clashed with security personnel. The unrest has already led to additional civilian casualties, further worsening the situation.

Fragile Peace Under Strain

The latest violence has added to the ongoing ethnic tensions that have plagued Manipur since 2023. Accusations have been exchanged between groups, with some blaming Kuki militants while others question the role of security forces.

ALSO READ: Who Is Anil Agarwal? FIR Filed Against Vedanta Chairman After Power Plant Blast In Chhattisgarh’s Sakti District Kills 20, Several Injured

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Manipur Violence: Protests Erupt Demanding Justice For Slain Children After Mortar Shell Attack In Bishnupur; Video Surfaces | WATCH

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Manipur Violence: Protests Erupt Demanding Justice For Slain Children After Mortar Shell Attack In Bishnupur; Video Surfaces | WATCH
Manipur Violence: Protests Erupt Demanding Justice For Slain Children After Mortar Shell Attack In Bishnupur; Video Surfaces | WATCH
Manipur Violence: Protests Erupt Demanding Justice For Slain Children After Mortar Shell Attack In Bishnupur; Video Surfaces | WATCH
Manipur Violence: Protests Erupt Demanding Justice For Slain Children After Mortar Shell Attack In Bishnupur; Video Surfaces | WATCH

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