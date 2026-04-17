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Home > India News > Who Is Anil Agarwal? FIR Filed Against Vedanta Chairman After Power Plant Blast In Chhattisgarh’s Sakti District Kills 20, Several Injured

Who Is Anil Agarwal? FIR Filed Against Vedanta Chairman After Power Plant Blast In Chhattisgarh’s Sakti District Kills 20, Several Injured

A major industrial accident at a Vedanta power plant in Chhattisgarh’s Sakti district has triggered legal action, with an FIR registered against company officials, including chairman Anil Agarwal. The blast, which took place earlier this week, has claimed 20 lives and left several others injured, raising serious concerns over safety practices at the facility.

Who Is Anil Agarwal? FIR Filed Against Vedanta Chairman After Power Plant Blast In Chhattisgarh’s Sakti District Kills 20, Several Injured (Via X)
Who Is Anil Agarwal? FIR Filed Against Vedanta Chairman After Power Plant Blast In Chhattisgarh’s Sakti District Kills 20, Several Injured (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 17, 2026 02:49:47 IST

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Who Is Anil Agarwal? FIR Filed Against Vedanta Chairman After Power Plant Blast In Chhattisgarh’s Sakti District Kills 20, Several Injured

A major industrial accident at a Vedanta power plant in Chhattisgarh’s Sakti district has triggered legal action, with an FIR registered against company officials, including chairman Anil Agarwal. The blast, which took place earlier this week, has claimed 20 lives and left several others injured, raising serious concerns over safety practices at the facility.

Deadly Blast Sparks Questions Over Safety Lapses

The explosion occurred at the plant in Singhitarai village when a high-pressure steam tube in the boiler system reportedly burst. The sudden surge in pressure led to a powerful blast, leaving workers with severe burn injuries and causing chaos at the site.

Initial findings have pointed to possible operational lapses. Investigators suspect that a rapid increase in boiler load may have destabilized the system, contributing to the accident. A detailed technical probe is now underway, along with a separate magisterial inquiry to fix accountability.

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Police have booked multiple individuals under charges related to negligence and improper handling of machinery. Authorities say more names could be added as the investigation progresses.

Who Is Anil Agarwal

Anil Agarwal is the founder and chairman of Vedanta Group, one of India’s largest mining and natural resources companies. He built the group into a global player with interests spanning metals, oil, gas, and power.

Starting his journey as a scrap metal trader, Agarwal expanded aggressively over the years, acquiring assets in India and abroad. Today, Vedanta operates across several sectors and employs thousands of people, making it a significant name in India’s industrial landscape.

His inclusion in the FIR has brought added attention to the case, given his position at the top of the company.

Investigation Underway, Accountability In Focus

The incident has prompted a wider review of industrial safety standards at the plant. Authorities are examining whether proper protocols were followed and if there were any lapses in maintenance or supervision.

Rescue efforts were launched immediately after the blast, with injured workers shifted to nearby hospitals. Meanwhile, the state government has assured strict action against those found responsible.

ALSO READ: ‘Zero-Tolerance Approach’: After TCS Nashik Row, Infosys Pune Allegations Put Spotlight On Workplace Safety Amid Corporate Jihad Claims

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Who Is Anil Agarwal? FIR Filed Against Vedanta Chairman After Power Plant Blast In Chhattisgarh’s Sakti District Kills 20, Several Injured

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Who Is Anil Agarwal? FIR Filed Against Vedanta Chairman After Power Plant Blast In Chhattisgarh’s Sakti District Kills 20, Several Injured

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Who Is Anil Agarwal? FIR Filed Against Vedanta Chairman After Power Plant Blast In Chhattisgarh’s Sakti District Kills 20, Several Injured
Who Is Anil Agarwal? FIR Filed Against Vedanta Chairman After Power Plant Blast In Chhattisgarh’s Sakti District Kills 20, Several Injured
Who Is Anil Agarwal? FIR Filed Against Vedanta Chairman After Power Plant Blast In Chhattisgarh’s Sakti District Kills 20, Several Injured
Who Is Anil Agarwal? FIR Filed Against Vedanta Chairman After Power Plant Blast In Chhattisgarh’s Sakti District Kills 20, Several Injured

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