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Home > India News > ‘Zero-Tolerance Approach’: After TCS Nashik Row, Infosys Pune Allegations Put Spotlight On Workplace Safety Amid Corporate Jihad Claims

‘Zero-Tolerance Approach’: After TCS Nashik Row, Infosys Pune Allegations Put Spotlight On Workplace Safety Amid Corporate Jihad Claims

Infosys has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy after harassment allegations at its Pune BPM facility surfaced online.

After TCS Nashik row Infosys flags zero tolerance ( IMAGE: X)
After TCS Nashik row Infosys flags zero tolerance ( IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 16, 2026 20:58:09 IST

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‘Zero-Tolerance Approach’: After TCS Nashik Row, Infosys Pune Allegations Put Spotlight On Workplace Safety Amid Corporate Jihad Claims

Following the incident involving alleged sexual assault and conversion within Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), questions have arisen about the safety of workplaces in the Indian IT sector, with Infosys reminding everyone of its “zero-tolerance” policy following allegations of harassment at one of its BPM facilities in Pune, which garnered political interest.

Infosys Pune Harassment Allegations Ignite Fresh IT Sector Crisis

It began on the social media website X, with a few mentions by Maharashtra politicians regarding instances at its Pune location. In particular, a post received a reply from Maharashtra cabinet minister Nitesh Rane, saying the problem was “noted”.

“Zero tolerance,” says Infosys. According to Business Today, Infosys knew about the allegations on social media and stated its internal policies.

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After TCS Nashik Case, Infosys Pune Allegations Put Spotlight on Workplace Safety

“Infosys is aware of social media postings alleging harassment of women employees working at Infosys BPM in Pune. Infosys has a zero-tolerance policy for harassment and discrimination of any kind and strives to ensure a safe, inclusive, positive, and respectful workplace environment in all jurisdictions where it conducts business,” Infosys said in its statement.

“In this regard, Infosys has comprehensive policy guidelines and effective mechanisms to take care of any complaint and redress the same in accordance with relevant laws. Every concern is thoroughly investigated and handled independently by an investigative panel,” it added.

Talking about the internal reporting mechanism, it added, “Additionally, there are several proactive multi-channel preventive initiatives such as ‘Speak Up Culture’, wherein employees can voice their concerns.”

Infosys stated, “We remain committed to upholding high standards of ethics, integrity, and workplace behavior in accordance with our Code of Conduct.”

Infosys Pune Harassment Row Escalates

These charges arise in the wake of the TCS Nashik incident, in which TCS employees complained of sexual harassment and forcing their colleagues to convert into their religion.

A special investigation team has been constituted to probe the complaints made by eight female employees, who have charged that their colleagues subjected them to sexual and psychological harassment from February 2022 to March 2026. They have also accused the human resources of inaction during the entire process.

According to police sources, some accused of maintaining a physical relationship with the complainant on the “false promise of marriage” while others were charged of sexual assault and making derogatory statements about them.

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‘Zero-Tolerance Approach’: After TCS Nashik Row, Infosys Pune Allegations Put Spotlight On Workplace Safety Amid Corporate Jihad Claims

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‘Zero-Tolerance Approach’: After TCS Nashik Row, Infosys Pune Allegations Put Spotlight On Workplace Safety Amid Corporate Jihad Claims
‘Zero-Tolerance Approach’: After TCS Nashik Row, Infosys Pune Allegations Put Spotlight On Workplace Safety Amid Corporate Jihad Claims
‘Zero-Tolerance Approach’: After TCS Nashik Row, Infosys Pune Allegations Put Spotlight On Workplace Safety Amid Corporate Jihad Claims
‘Zero-Tolerance Approach’: After TCS Nashik Row, Infosys Pune Allegations Put Spotlight On Workplace Safety Amid Corporate Jihad Claims

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