Prakash Raj Gets Brutally Slammed For Narrating Made-Up Version Of Ramayana, Claims Conflict Began Because Lord Ram ‘STOLE FRUITS,’ Internet Dubs It ‘Blatant Hinduphobia’

PRAKASH RAJ SPARKS DEBATE: Prakash Raj seems to have got on the nerves of the Internet yet again. In a video going viral on X, the veteran actor put a satirical spin on the Ramayana and quickly got slammed for it. During an event, he imagined Ram and Lakshmana as North Indian migrants munching on fruit in a South Indian field. Then he cracked a joke about a fight with Shurpanakha over a $2000 GST bill, claiming that’s what kicked off the whole epic showdown.

Prakash Raj Sparks Massive Row with Satirical Ramayana Take

The video made the rounds online and soon blew up. A lot of people weren’t laughing. Critics called the bit offensive and accused Raj of stoking division. Some even pushed for boycotts of his movies, like Drishyam 3, and started tagging officials on social media, demanding legal action.

During his interaction at the event, Prakash Raj also called Ram a North Indian, described Ravana as a South Indian tribal leader, and joked that their feud started because Ram “stole fruits.” Critics say he’s mocking and oversimplifying a story millions hold sacred.

Did Prakash Raj react to the controversy?

So far, Raj Prakash hasn’t said anything in response. But the clip has definitely stirred up the usual debate over how India’s religious epics get discussed in public.

How did the Internet react?

One user stated, “Damn! This commie Prakash Raj has invented his own Ramayana saying North Indian Ram stole fruits from South Indian tribal Ravan. This needs legal action @HMOIndia. Blatant Hinduphobia.

Another said, “Prakash Raj claims Ram was a North Indian, Ravan a South Indian tribal, and their conflict began because Ram “STOLE FRUITS.” A deliberate reduction of a sacred epic into a childish, distorted tale.”

The next one added, “This is what happens when you learn itihas from church,” and one shared, “He has become a Habitual Offender as Hindus have been tolerating him.”

One person added, “One instance can be ignored. But he is consistently doing it.” And, another concluded, “This bastard is a Christian and Jesus was born in Bethlehem in Judea. We never criticised Christians for following a God who no way connected to India and why did this idiot keep coming into our Hindu religion and talking rubbish?”

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