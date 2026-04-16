Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana To Be Out In October Last Week? Here’s What Yash Said

Attention, all Ranbir Kapoor fans! We have a good news for you. The much-anticipated first instalment of Ramayana duology has now got a release date. And the news was confirmed by none other than Ravana aka Yash himself. Although the makers had earlier said that the film would be out on Diwali 2026, the south actor claimed that the Nitish Tiwari directorial would be released by the end of October.

Yash is currently in Las Vegas for a film convention. When asked about Ramayana’s release date, he told Michael Sandoval, “Ramayana, we are planning this year. This year, Diwali, which is in October last week.” Diwali will be celebrated in early November in 2026. Previously, reports mentioned that Ramayana Part 1 would be out on October 30.

According to The Climax India’s caption, “Actor Yash CONFIRMS the makers are eyeing a last week October release for #Ramayana to capitalise on the festival of Diwali. #CinemaCon. We were the first media portal to break this, follow us for the most reliable news across all the platforms!”

Actor #Yash CONFIRMS the makers are eyeing a last week October release for #Ramayana to capitalize on the festival of Diwali 💯🧨🔥 #CinemaCon We were the first media portal to break this, follow us for the most reliable news across all the platforms! https://t.co/pNpWuKczkZ pic.twitter.com/6h9VQx3uFN — The Climax India (@TheClimaxIndia) April 15, 2026

Yash Reacts To Ramayana VFX Criticism

Although Yash did not reveal the exact date of release, October end seems like a good window for the grand mythological saga. It will star Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita. The first look of Ranbir was unveiled recently and it sparked buzz among fans. Many also slammed the ‘poor VFX’ work. As per reports, Yash reacted to the ongoing criticism and termed it as “work-in-progress”.

Speaking at the same event, Yash also reportedly said, “The very reason this story has endured for so long, and gone beyond boundaries, almost transcending cultures, where people truly own it, suggests there’s something deeply universal about it. And I feel that experiencing it on the big screen, with today’s technology, could make it feel even more immersive and unique for audiences, something they can truly take in and enjoy the way it’s meant to be seen.”

Ramayana Storyline And Cast

Yash is not only starring in the film but also serves as one of its producers, adding to the scale of the project. Ramayana: Part 1 features a strong ensemble cast, with Sai Pallavi portraying Sita, Yash taking on the role of Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey playing Lakshman.

The film aims to present the epic on a grand cinematic level. The first installment is slated for a worldwide theatrical release during Diwali 2026, while the second part is planned to follow a year later, arriving in cinemas during Diwali 2027.