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Home > Entertainment News > Pallichattambi Box Office Collection Day 2: Malayalam Action Thriller Starring Tovino Thomas Sees A 43.1% Drop, Earns ₹1.64 Crore

Pallichattambi Box Office Collection Day 2: Malayalam Action Thriller Starring Tovino Thomas Sees A 43.1% Drop, Earns ₹1.64 Crore

Pallichattambi Box Office Collection Day 2: Pallichattambi follows a fearless local enforcer, played by Tovino Thomas, who takes on crime and corruption in his village.

(Image Credit: IMDB)
(Image Credit: IMDB)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 17, 2026 10:58:13 IST

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Pallichattambi Box Office Collection Day 2: Malayalam Action Thriller Starring Tovino Thomas Sees A 43.1% Drop, Earns ₹1.64 Crore

Pallichattambi Box Office Collection Day 2: A palliative decline was observed in the box office collection of Malayalam film Pallichattambi on the second day of its release, with Tovino Thomas playing the lead role. Having started off on a good note, the movie recorded a decline of 43.1 percent in collections, collecting about ₹1.65 crore on Day 2. This drop is representative of a general tendency of movies failing to hold on to the buzz and opening-day intrigue.

Pallichattambi Box Office Collection Day 2: Malayalam Action Thriller Starring Tovino Thomas Sees A 43.1% Drop, But Why?

Pallichattambi Box Office Collection Day 2: Nevertheless, the movie remains popular among viewers, especially those who are fans of Tovino Thomas and Malayalam movie enthusiasts. The acting of the actor and the plot of the film have been one of the major points of conversation, which has assisted in maintaining the interest despite the ups and downs of the numbers. According to industry observers, these dips are not exceptional and in particular the dips of films released during competitive periods or those not supported on weekdays. In the future, the box office performance of the film will heavily rely on word of mouth and weekend traffic. As long as the reception of the audience is positive, Pallichattambi may pick up in the next few days. As the tastes of the audience change and more and more movies and streaming services get released, the next weekend will likely have a significant impact on the overall success of the film at the box office.

Pallichattambi Box Office Collection Day 2: What Is The Plot Of Pallichattambi?

Pallichattambi Box Office Collection Day 2: The introduction of a powerful criminal organization causes the plot to become more challenging to understand. The protagonist fights through a hazardous battle which tests his strength and his loyalty and his principles because the situation has become more dangerous. The battle against evil which appears straightforward actually develops into a complex situation which involves hidden agendas and secret information and personal motivations. The film shows its fast action scenes together with its emotional story development as it examines themes about justice and revenge and redemption throughout the story. The main character must confront both the external threats and his internal demons which include his past mistakes and their consequences. Pallichattambi battles through dangerous turns and struggles until he reaches a climax where survival and truth and justice face critical risks.

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Pallichattambi Box Office Collection Day 2: Malayalam Action Thriller Starring Tovino Thomas Sees A 43.1% Drop, Earns ₹1.64 Crore

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Pallichattambi Box Office Collection Day 2: Malayalam Action Thriller Starring Tovino Thomas Sees A 43.1% Drop, Earns ₹1.64 Crore

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Pallichattambi Box Office Collection Day 2: Malayalam Action Thriller Starring Tovino Thomas Sees A 43.1% Drop, Earns ₹1.64 Crore

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Pallichattambi Box Office Collection Day 2: Malayalam Action Thriller Starring Tovino Thomas Sees A 43.1% Drop, Earns ₹1.64 Crore
Pallichattambi Box Office Collection Day 2: Malayalam Action Thriller Starring Tovino Thomas Sees A 43.1% Drop, Earns ₹1.64 Crore
Pallichattambi Box Office Collection Day 2: Malayalam Action Thriller Starring Tovino Thomas Sees A 43.1% Drop, Earns ₹1.64 Crore
Pallichattambi Box Office Collection Day 2: Malayalam Action Thriller Starring Tovino Thomas Sees A 43.1% Drop, Earns ₹1.64 Crore

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