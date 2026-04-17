Avengers Doomsday Trailer Out: Robert Downey Jr Returns as Doctor Doom, Chris Evans’ Return and Avengers vs X-Men Tease Steal Spotlight

Avengers Doomsday Trailer: The trailer of Avengers: Doomsday was revealed at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Thursday. The film, set to release in December, brings back Robert Downey Jr. to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but this time he is not playing Iron Man. Instead, he takes on the role of the villain Doctor Doom. The Avengers Doomsday trailer mainly hints at Doom’s entry and also teases the return of the original Avengers. According to the outlet, the trailer starts with a look at Downey Jr.’s green-hooded, metal-faced Doctor Doom as he prepares to invade the multiverse. There’s a shot of Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart) looking out his X-Mansion’s window as a bright flash of light is outside, signalling trouble.

Avengers Doomsday Trailer

During the CinemaCon event, Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, who played Steve Rogers in the MCU, came on stage to launch the trailer. The first official footage from the film was released, titled “Trailer of Doom.” This also marks the return of the Russo Brothers to the MCU.

As per reports, the Avenegers Doomsday trailer starts with a voice saying, “Something’s coming,” followed by a bright flash of light. It then shows the first look of Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, wearing a silver mask.







After that, a montage introduces several characters of Avengers Doomsday including Pedro Pacal’s Mister Fantastic, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky, Florence Pugh’s Yelena, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Letita Wright’s Shuri, Channing Tatum’s Gambit, Patrick Stewart’s Professor X, James Marsden’s Cyclops, Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn’s Johnny Sotrm, Tenoch Huerta’s Namor and others.

Chris Evans Returns as Captain America in Avengers Doomsday

The biggest highlight of the trailer comes when Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers makes his triumphant return and reunites with Thor. The Asgardian is shocked at his Avengers teammate’s arrival after the fact that Cap had gone back in time to grow old with his sweetheart Peggy Carter in ‘Endgame’.

“Honestly, I could not have imagined reuniting with this amazing team, after such a glorious run of success and creative joy, let alone as a new character,” Reuters quoted RDJ as saying on stage at the CinemaCon.

Similar to how ‘Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’ brought together the Guardians of the Galaxy, the Wakandans and the Avengers, ‘Doomsday’ steps a little further as it intermixes Earth’s Mightiest Heroes with the X-Men, the Fantastic Four and the Thunderbolts.

Fantastic Four and Avengers Crossover

After the Fantastic Four’s ship crossed into the MCU in the post-credits scene of “Thunderbolts,” we finally see Mr Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch and Thing meeting the so-called New Avengers (consisting of Bucky Barnes, Yelena Belova, Sentry, Ghost, Red Guardian and U.S. Agent).

Avengers Doomsday First Review

One user said, “Marvel just dropped the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer at CinemaCon. Robert Downey Jr. is playing Doctor Doom — a different character from Iron Man, the role that made him Marvel’s $500 million man. The Russo Brothers are back directing. The entire original Avengers cast is reportedly returning.

This isn’t a movie. It’s a financial rescue operation. Marvel is running the biggest franchise reset in modern cinema history because the alternative is admitting the cinematic universe they built is structurally failing.”

Second user wrote, “First trailer for #AvengersDoomsday brings the house down! A look at all characters coming together. Thor smashing down on Doom and getting nowhere. Ends with Thor seeing Cap, not believing it’s him. He holds out his hammer and it goes into Cap’s hand. Place went nuts! #CinemaCon.”

Avengers Doomsday Release Date

Joe and Anthony Russo are directing ‘Doomsday’ and 2027’s ‘Avengers: Secret Wars,’ which will conclude the Multiverse Saga of the MCU. The filmmakers have alluded to the idea that the back-to-back tentpoles will be connected, a la the two-part story of 2018’s ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame,’ reported Variety.

Plot details for ‘Doomsday’ have been kept under wraps, but it promises to be the superhero extravaganza of this year.

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ is scheduled to open on the same day as ‘Dune: Part III,’ which could result in one of the biggest collective weekends in box office history. ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ is expected to land a year later on December 17, 2027.

(Inputs from ANI)

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