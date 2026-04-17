LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nashik police Basti incident bjp avengers doomsday donald trump April 17 2026 LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir deepfakes nashik police Basti incident bjp avengers doomsday donald trump April 17 2026 LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir deepfakes nashik police Basti incident bjp avengers doomsday donald trump April 17 2026 LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir deepfakes nashik police Basti incident bjp avengers doomsday donald trump April 17 2026 LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir deepfakes
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nashik police Basti incident bjp avengers doomsday donald trump April 17 2026 LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir deepfakes nashik police Basti incident bjp avengers doomsday donald trump April 17 2026 LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir deepfakes nashik police Basti incident bjp avengers doomsday donald trump April 17 2026 LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir deepfakes nashik police Basti incident bjp avengers doomsday donald trump April 17 2026 LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir deepfakes
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > Celebrating The Art Of Saree-Weaving From Bangladesh In New Delhi 18–21 April 2026 | Bangladesh High Commission, New Delhi

Celebrating The Art Of Saree-Weaving From Bangladesh In New Delhi 18–21 April 2026 | Bangladesh High Commission, New Delhi

Building on the success of the widely acclaimed Jamdani exposition held in New Delhi in September 2025, this new showcase continues a compelling cultural narrative shifting the lens from the ethereal muslin-based Jamdani to the refined, versatile elegance of Tangail and Pabna weaving traditions. Together, these initiatives seek not only to display textiles, but to bring the lives, histories, and creative legacies of weavers into public consciousness.

Celebrating The Art Of Saree-Weaving From Bangladesh In New Delhi 18–21 April 2026 | Bangladesh High Commission, New Delhi

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Last updated: April 17, 2026 10:58:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Celebrating The Art Of Saree-Weaving From Bangladesh In New Delhi 18–21 April 2026 | Bangladesh High Commission, New Delhi

The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi will host a landmark exposition celebrating the country’s rich handloom heritage, with a special focus on Tangail and Pabna sarees, two traditional hub that embody centuries of craftsmanship, cultural memory, and artistic excellence.
Building on the success of the widely acclaimed Jamdani exposition held in New Delhi in September 2025, this new showcase continues a compelling cultural narrative shifting the lens from the ethereal muslin-based Jamdani to the refined, versatile elegance of Tangail and Pabna weaving traditions. Together, these initiatives seek not only to display textiles, but to bring the lives, histories, and creative legacies of weavers into public consciousness.
The exposition will be inaugurated on 17 April 2026 (5:00 pm – 7:00 pm) in the presence of diplomats, cultural figures, media representatives, and distinguished guests. It will open to the public from 18 to 21 April 2026, daily from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm.

A Legacy Woven Through Time

Tangail sarees trace their origins from centuries ago, carrying with them refined techniques that would evolve uniquely in the riverine landscapes of Bangladesh. Over time, Tangail became synonymous with fine cotton sarees featuring delicate motifs, airy textures, and an understated sophistication ideal for both everyday elegance and ceremonial wear.

Pabna, another historic weaving hub, developed its own identity often characterized by durability, subtle patterns, and an emphasis on comfort without compromising aesthetic appeal. Together, Tangail and Pabna represent a harmonious blend of tradition and adaptability in Bangladesh’s textile history.

You Might Be Interested In

An interesting facet of Tangail sarees lies in their weaving technique, where extra weft is used to create intricate motifs directly on the loom, an approach that shares philosophical kinship with Jamdani weaving, though expressed in a more structured and accessible form. This connection highlights a broader continuum within Bengal’s textile traditions, where innovation emerges from deeply rooted practices.

Recognition and Revival

The exposition comes at a particularly significant moment. In November 2025, Tangail saree weaving received international recognition as an Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO, affirming its cultural importance and the resilience of the artisan communities who sustain it.
This recognition has renewed global interest in Bangladesh’s handloom sector, which remains a vital source of livelihood for thousands of rural families. Events like this exposition play a crucial role in connecting these traditions to wider audiences, ensuring their continuity in a rapidly changing world.

What Visitors Can Expect

The exhibition will feature more than 300 carefully curated sarees, showcasing a wide spectrum from heritage pieces that echo age-old designs to contemporary interpretations reflecting evolving tastes.

In addition to the textiles, visitors will experience a visual documentation of the saree-making process, offering insight into each stage of creation from spinning fine cotton threads and natural dyeing to the rhythmic precision of loom weaving and final finishing. This immersive presentation brings forward the human stories behind the fabric. It is the patience, skill, and generational knowledge embedded in every weave.

Curatorial Collaboration

The exposition is curated by Chandra Shekhar Saha (Bangladesh) and Chandra Shekhar Veda (India), both veterans of the textile and handicrafts sectors. Their collaboration reflects a cross-border commitment to preserving and promoting South Asia’s shared textile heritage. Their previous work on the Jamdani exposition was widely appreciated for its depth and narrative richness, setting the stage for this new chapter.

Beyond Textiles: A Cultural Dialogue

More than an exhibition, this initiative is part of Bangladesh’s broader cultural diplomacy aimed at strengthening the historic and cultural bonds between Bangladesh and India. Textile traditions, often 

passed silently through generations, serve as a powerful medium of connection, reflecting shared histories, climates, and aesthetics.
By presenting Tangail and Pabna sarees in New Delhi, the High Commission invites audiences to engage with a living tradition, one that continues to evolve while remaining deeply anchored in its roots.

Event Details
•    Inauguration (By Invitation): 17 April 2026 | 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm 
•    Public Exhibition: 18–21 April 2026 | 10:00 am – 8:00 pm 
•    Venue: Bangladesh High Commission, New Delhi 
________________________________________
For media inquiries and further information, please contact:
Bangladesh High Commission, New Delhi

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: A LegacybangladeshBangladesh High CommissionCuratorial Collaborationinaugurationloom weavingnew delhiTangail sareesVisitors

RELATED News

The Manatomy Develops AI System to Personalize How Men See Fashion and Let  Users See Themselves in Personalized Outfits

Using a Health Insurance Premium Calculator in India as Part of a Structured Comparison

Adani Wind commissions 5 MW turbine; India scales up high-capacity technology

Progress Alliance hosts Mega Business Meet in Surat, draws 2,000 Entrepreneurs for Dialogue on Values and Growth

Tips Music Ltd. Releases ‘Noor,’ A Romantic Track by Arslan Nizami and Duha Shah

LATEST NEWS

Gold and Silver Rate Today (17 April 2026): Gold Prices Fall Near Rs 1.53 Lakh, Silver Rises by 0.47%; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Dubai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result Expected Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Check Scorecard Link, Cut-off, Final Answer Key and JEE Advanced Eligibility

TCS Nashik Case: Is Nida Khan Missing, Arrested Or At Home? Family Makes Big Claim

Pallichattambi Box Office Collection Day 2: Malayalam Action Thriller Starring Tovino Thomas Sees A 43.1% Drop, Earns ₹1.64 Crore

Celebrating The Art Of Saree-Weaving From Bangladesh In New Delhi 18–21 April 2026 | Bangladesh High Commission, New Delhi

Horoscope Today, April 17, 2026: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Love, Career, Lucky Number & Colour

VITEEE 2026 Slot Booking Begins: Check Dates, Steps to Apply, Guidelines and Key Instructions

IPL 2026: High Drama at Chinnaswamy! Virat Kohli Throws Helmet in Rage After Dismissal; Cameraman Reaction Goes Viral — Watch Video

UP Shocker: 11-Year-Old Boy Thrown Into Tandoor By Caterer For Repeatedly ‘Taking Rasgullas’ At Wedding, Hospitalised In Critical Condition

Who Is Dinesh Lodhi? MP BJP MLA’s Son Rams Thar Into 5 People, Tells Victims ‘Why Didn’t You Move Despite Siren?’

Celebrating The Art Of Saree-Weaving From Bangladesh In New Delhi 18–21 April 2026 | Bangladesh High Commission, New Delhi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Celebrating The Art Of Saree-Weaving From Bangladesh In New Delhi 18–21 April 2026 | Bangladesh High Commission, New Delhi

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Celebrating The Art Of Saree-Weaving From Bangladesh In New Delhi 18–21 April 2026 | Bangladesh High Commission, New Delhi
Celebrating The Art Of Saree-Weaving From Bangladesh In New Delhi 18–21 April 2026 | Bangladesh High Commission, New Delhi
Celebrating The Art Of Saree-Weaving From Bangladesh In New Delhi 18–21 April 2026 | Bangladesh High Commission, New Delhi
Celebrating The Art Of Saree-Weaving From Bangladesh In New Delhi 18–21 April 2026 | Bangladesh High Commission, New Delhi

QUICK LINKS