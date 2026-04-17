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Home > Sports News > Bangladesh Vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch Live In India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, New Zealand And More?

Bangladesh Vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch Live In India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, New Zealand And More?

BAN vs NZ 1st ODI is live! Find out where to watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand live streaming and telecast in India, Bangladesh, NZ, Pakistan, and more.

Bangladesh Vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch Live In India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, New Zealand And More? (Image Source: X)
Bangladesh Vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch Live In India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, New Zealand And More? (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: April 17, 2026 11:33:09 IST

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Bangladesh Vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch Live In India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, New Zealand And More?

The white-ball cricket season in the subcontinent goes into fever pitch as the New Zealand tour of Bangladesh 2026 officially kicked off today, April 17, 2026. The opening ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka saw the visitors, led by Tom Latham, win the toss and elect to bat first. While Bangladesh enters the series with high confidence following a recent series win over Pakistan, a fresh-looking Black Caps squad—missing several senior players due to franchise commitments—is looking to test its bench strength in challenging conditions. 

Match Details: BAN vs NZ 1st ODI

Category Details
Match Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI
Tournament New Zealand tour of Bangladesh, 2026
Date Friday, April 17, 2026
Time 10:30 AM IST / 11:00 AM local
Venue Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
Toss New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat

Where To Watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming In India?

In a shift from traditional broadcasting, the Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2026 series is not available for live telecast on any mainstream TV channels in India.

Live Streaming: Indian fans can exclusively watch the match on the FanCode app and website. You can purchase a match pass or a series pass to catch all three ODIs and T20Is.

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How To Watch BAN vs NZ Live In Bangladesh?

As the host nation, Bangladesh offers multiple viewing platforms for fans to support the Mehidy Hasan Miraz-led side.

  • TV Channels: The match is being broadcast live on T Sports, GTV (Gazi TV), and BTV (Bangladesh Television).
  • Live Streaming: Digital users can stream the match live through the Tapmad platform and the T Sports app.

Where to Watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand In New Zealand And Australia?

For fans in New Zealand, Sky Network is the primary broadcaster.

TV/Streaming: Watch live on Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, and Sky Go.

In Australia, the series is part of a broader deal covering Bangladesh home matches.

TV/Streaming: Every match will be broadcast live and exclusively on Fox Sports, available via the Kayo Sports streaming platform.

Where to Watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming In Pakistan And Other Regions

  • Pakistan: Fans in Pakistan can tune into local sports broadcasters or digital platforms like Tapmad, which often secures regional rights for subcontinent matches.

  • USA/Canada: Usually, Willow TV or ESPN+ carries the feed for major tours in Bangladesh.

Playing XIs

  • Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (w), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Rishad Hossain, Afif Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam.

  • New Zealand: Will Young, Tom Latham (w/c), Henry Nicholls, Nick Kelly, Muhammad Abbas, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, William O’Rourke.

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Tags: 1st ODIbangladeshBTVfancodeFox SportsGTVMehidy Hasan Miraznew zealandShere Bangla National StadiumSky SportT SportsTapmadTom Latham

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Bangladesh Vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch Live In India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, New Zealand And More?
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