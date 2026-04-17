Bangladesh Vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch Live In India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, New Zealand And More?

Category Details Match Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Tournament New Zealand tour of Bangladesh, 2026 Date Friday, April 17, 2026 Time 10:30 AM IST / 11:00 AM local Venue Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka Toss New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat

Where To Watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming In India?

In a shift from traditional broadcasting, the Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2026 series is not available for live telecast on any mainstream TV channels in India.

Live Streaming: Indian fans can exclusively watch the match on the FanCode app and website. You can purchase a match pass or a series pass to catch all three ODIs and T20Is.

How To Watch BAN vs NZ Live In Bangladesh?

As the host nation, Bangladesh offers multiple viewing platforms for fans to support the Mehidy Hasan Miraz-led side.

TV Channels: The match is being broadcast live on T Sports , GTV (Gazi TV) , and BTV (Bangladesh Television) .

Live Streaming: Digital users can stream the match live through the Tapmad platform and the T Sports app .

Where to Watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand In New Zealand And Australia?

For fans in New Zealand, Sky Network is the primary broadcaster.

TV/Streaming: Watch live on Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, and Sky Go.

In Australia, the series is part of a broader deal covering Bangladesh home matches.

TV/Streaming: Every match will be broadcast live and exclusively on Fox Sports, available via the Kayo Sports streaming platform.

Where to Watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming In Pakistan And Other Regions

Pakistan: Fans in Pakistan can tune into local sports broadcasters or digital platforms like Tapmad , which often secures regional rights for subcontinent matches.

USA/Canada: Usually, Willow TV or ESPN+ carries the feed for major tours in Bangladesh.

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