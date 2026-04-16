The Manatomy Develops AI System to Personalize How Men See Fashion and Let  Users See Themselves in Personalized Outfits

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 16: Gurgaon-based men’s fashion brand The Manatomy has announced the filing of a patent for its AI-driven styling technology, as it introduces a platform designed to help users visualize themselves in personalized outfit combinations. The development marks a step toward more immersive and individualized fashion experiences, where consumers can move beyond static product browsing to more contextual, self-relevant discovery.

Founded by Ankit Sharma and co-founded by Jatin Goyal, The Manatomy’s platform focuses on a key limitation in online fashion retail: the inability for users to accurately imagine how a product will look on them. While traditional e-commerce relies heavily on model images and generic size guides, the company’s AI system aims to make the experience more personal by placing the user at the center of the journey.

The technology analyzes a user’s facial features, skin tone, hair color, and overall appearance, and combines this data with clothing attributes to generate personalized outfit visualizations. The result is a more intuitive way for users to understand not just what is available, but what is likely to suit them.

“One of the biggest gaps in online fashion is visualization,” said Ankit Sharma, Founder of The Manatomy. “People don’t just want to see clothes—they want to see how those clothes look on them. Our AI is designed to make that possible in a simple and accessible way.”

AI That Brings Personalization Closer to Reality

The platform is accessible at: ai.themanatomy.com

Users can upload a front-facing image, after which the system processes the input and generates personalized outfit suggestions, along with visual references tailored to their profile. The experience is designed to be fast and intuitive, requiring minimal steps while delivering results that are directly relevant to the individual.

By focusing on “self-visualization,” the platform introduces a different approach to personalization—one that goes beyond recommendations and moves toward representation. This shift aligns with broader advancements in artificial intelligence, where systems are increasingly capable of adapting outputs to reflect individual users rather than generic segments.

Integrated with Premium Clothing and Accessories

Alongside its technological capabilities, the platform is integrated with The Manatomy’s range of premium men’s clothing and accessories. Users can explore outfit combinations that are not only personalized but also directly linked to the brand’s catalog, enabling a seamless transition from visualization to purchase.

The Manatomy offers a curated selection of shirts, trousers, footwear, and accessories, all designed with a focus on quality craftsmanship, fit, and modern styling. By connecting AI-generated insights with real products, the company aims to create a cohesive experience that bridges inspiration and action.

Redefining the Online Fashion Experience

The introduction of AI-based self-visualization reflects a broader evolution in how consumers engage with fashion online. As expectations shift toward more interactive and personalized experiences, brands are exploring ways to make digital shopping more intuitive and reliable.

The Manatomy’s platform positions itself within this shift by addressing both discovery and confidence—two factors that significantly influence purchase decisions. By enabling users to see themselves in recommended outfits, the platform aims to reduce uncertainty and improve satisfaction.

The Manatomy confirmed that it has filed a patent related to its AI styling and visualization system. While details of the filing remain undisclosed, the move reflects the company’s intent to develop and protect proprietary technology in the emerging space of AI-driven fashion experiences.

The patent filing underscores a growing trend among technology-led consumer brands to build defensible innovation alongside product offerings. In fashion, where differentiation has traditionally relied on design and branding, AI is opening new avenues for competitive advantage through user experience and personalization.

Co-founder Jatin Goyal noted that the company views technology as a long-term capability rather than a short-term feature.

“We are investing in building systems that can evolve with the user,” he said. “Filing a patent is part of our effort to create a strong foundation for innovation in this space.”

Looking Ahead

As the role of artificial intelligence in retail continues to expand, platforms that combine personalization with practical usability are expected to gain traction. The Manatomy’s approach highlights how AI can be applied not just to optimize operations, but to enhance the end-user experience in meaningful ways.

The company plans to further develop its technology, with ongoing improvements in accuracy, personalization depth, and visual output. The patent filing signals a commitment to building long-term capabilities in this space, as the brand continues to explore the intersection of fashion and intelligent systems

About The Manatomy

The Manatomy is a Gurgaon-based men’s fashion brand offering premium clothing and accessories. With a focus on quality, design, and innovation, the company is expanding into AI-driven solutions aimed at delivering more personalized and immersive shopping experiences.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.