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Home > India News > TCS Nashik Case: Is Nida Khan Missing, Arrested Or At Home? Family Makes Big Claim

TCS Nashik Case: Is Nida Khan Missing, Arrested Or At Home? Family Makes Big Claim

Is Nida Khan absconding or at home? Confusion deepens in the TCS Nashik case. While some reports claim she is on the run, her family insists she is in Mumbai. They deny all allegations, calling it “digital harassment” as she seeks anticipatory bail.

Is Nida Khan absconding? Family says she’s in Mumbai, denies TCS Nashik case claims, calls it digital harassment. Photos: X.
Is Nida Khan absconding? Family says she’s in Mumbai, denies TCS Nashik case claims, calls it digital harassment. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 17, 2026 11:01:01 IST

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TCS Nashik Case: Is Nida Khan Missing, Arrested Or At Home? Family Makes Big Claim

The Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) linked BPO unit in Nashik is under investigation after allegations of religious coercion, sexual harassment, and rape emerged. Key to the case is 26-year-old Nida Khan. Several conflicting reports poured in about her designation and her whereabouts. While some reports claim she was a hiring manager at the TCS unit, others claimed she was a ‘telecaller’. Similarly, contrasting claims have been made about her whereabouts. Some reports claim she is still absconding, while others claim she has been arrested. Nida has been dubbed the mastermind behind the scandal. However, her family has now come forward denying the claims reported over the last two weeks. The family has called the allegations as ‘foul play and digital harassment’, according to an HT report.

The family told HT that Nida Khan is currently at home in Mumbai and is filing for an anticipatory bail on medical grounds. They also told the reporters that she is ‘not on run’ and id expecting her first child.

The family claims that the police have not visited them yet. According to reports, Nida is currently pursuing an MBA.  

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Nida Khan Not An HR Head At TCS Nashik?

The family has also claimed that Nida Khan was not an HR head at the facility. The family says that a screenshot of her Instagram bio was taken and digitally morphed by miscreants. They claim that she had no role with the HR department and was a telecaller in the sales department. 

What Is The Nashik TCS Case?

A covert police operation was carried out by the Nashik police after a tip-off in February. Six police officers went undercover at the BPO facility linked to the Nashik TCS.

The police officers, disguised as regular employees. worked as regular employees at the facility. A 23-old employee registered the first FIR on March 26, accusing TCS colleague Danish Shaikh of raping her repeatedly under the pretext of marriage. Following the initial FIR, police arrested eight other employees. 

TCS Asks Employees at Nashik Office To Work From Home

TCS on Thursday asked its employees at its Nashik location to work from home as a precautionary measure for their convenience and safety amid the religious conversion and harassment claims. Sources confirmed that the decision was taken keeping employee safety in mind. The development comes amid an ongoing probe into allegations of religious conversion and sexual harassment at the TCS Nashik facility.

Also Read: Is Nida Khan Pregnant? Reports Claim TCS Nashik Conversion Case Accused Likely To Seek Anticipatory Bail On Medical Grounds

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Tags: home-hero-pos-1nashik policeNashik TCSnida khanNida khan TCSTata Consultancy ServicesTCS Nashik

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TCS Nashik Case: Is Nida Khan Missing, Arrested Or At Home? Family Makes Big Claim

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TCS Nashik Case: Is Nida Khan Missing, Arrested Or At Home? Family Makes Big Claim
TCS Nashik Case: Is Nida Khan Missing, Arrested Or At Home? Family Makes Big Claim
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