Who Is D4vd? Romantic Homicide Singer David Burke Arrested on Suspicion for Killing 14-Year-Old Celeste Rivas, Body Found in His Tesla Trunk

Los Angeles Police Department said on Thursday that they have arrested D4vd, whose real name is David Burke, in connection with the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas. Her remains were gound last year inside the front trunk of a car registered in his name. Rivas, who lived about 70 miles from Los Angeles, had been missing for nearly one and a half years before her body was discovered in September 2025. Police said the car had been parked for weeks in the Hollywood Hills area before it was towed to an impound lot, where workers noticed a bad smell and alerted authorities.

Who is D4vd aka David Burke?

D4vd gained fame in 2022 after songs he recorded on his phone for his Fortnite gaming videos went viral on TikTok, with the hit “Romantic Homicide” helping him sign a deal with Darkroom/Interscope Records, a label associated with Billie Eilish.

D4vd, pronounced “David,” gained popularity among Generation Z fans for his blend of indie rock, R&b and lo-fi pop. with his popular song reached at No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart.

The case drew attention following media reports that linked Burke to the vehicle shortly after the girl’s body was found. Police said at the time they were conducting an extensive investigation but declined to announce charges until now.

Why Was D4vd aka David Burke Arrested?

“Detectives from Los Angeles Police Department, Robbery‑Homicide Division have arrested David Burke, a 21‑year‑old resident of Los Angeles, for the murder of Celeste Rivas,” Los Angeles police said in a statement on X.

Burke was being held without bail and his case will be presented to prosecutors on Monday, the statement said.

Blair Berk, the attorney representing David Burke, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Berk has largely declined public comment. Prior to Burke’s arrest, Berk said there was no publicly disclosed evidence linking her client to a crime and emphasized his rights during an active investigation.

(Input from Reuters)

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