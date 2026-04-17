Matka King Review: Vijay Varma Shines in Prime Video’s Engaging Gambling Saga Packed with Power, Greed and Drama

Matka King Review: Matka King is an engaging crime drama on Amazon Prime Video that tells the story of ambition, power, and the rise of a gambling empire. Led by a strong performance from Vijay Varma, the series takes viewers back to 1960s Bombay, showing how a common man’s journey into the world of betting changes his life. The period drama is inspired by the life of Sindhi businessman Ratan Khatri who migrated to Mumbai during the Partition with his brother. The 8 episodes of the crime series go beyond just showing the creation of the ‘Matka’ gambling games and delve into how wealth can change a person’s nature. Matka King highlights themes like greed, betrayal, honesty, passion, and the complexities of human relationships.

Matka King Review

Director Nagraj Popatrao Manjule has done a good job directing this crime drama series. Overall, Matka King feels well put together, as most episodes of the Prime Video series move at a fast pace even though some parts may feel slow. However, some characters don’t get enough depth, and their stories feel incomplete.

Matka King includes a strong cast which makes it easy to binge-watch. As the series is set in 1960s Bombay the costumes are well-designed. The makers also connect the ending with the beginning which creates a full-circle moment that keeps viewers interested and slowly explains how Vijay Varma’s character reaches that point.

Vijay Verma in Matka King delivers an impressive performance as Brij Bhatti. Whether it’s emotional, intense, or powerful scenes. He handles every moment well in Prime Video’s crime drama and shows his versatility as an actor.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Jadhav fits perfectly in his role as Dagdu Vichare and performs with great dedication. Bhupendra Jadawat, who plays Lachu shows different shades of his character of being smart and greedy at the same time. Meanwhile, Gulshan Grover did a great job in the negative role as Lalji Bhai.

Matka King Story

Matka King story follows a cotton trader who lives in a Mumbai chawl with his pregnant wife Barkha and younger brother. He works as a manager in a cotton mill and also helps his boss run a betting game where people gamble on numbers from 0 to 9 and the winning is linked to the New York Cotton Exchange rate. However, his boss Laljibhai is dishonest and often changes the results to earn more money.

Matka King Plot

As the Matka King story moves forward, the cotton trader’s life takes a turn when his brother’s gambling creates trouble with a financier. To save him he fulfilled his brother’s duty and promised to repay double the amount in just ten days. But when his boss refuses to help and insults him, he decides to quit and start something of his own. This leads to the beginning of his own Matka game, which is built on honesty.

Matka King Release Date

Matka King, starring Vijay Varma is released on April 17, 2026. The 8-episode period crime drama is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Matka King cast members are Vijay Varma, Sai Tamhankar, Kritika Kamra, and Gulshan Grover.

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