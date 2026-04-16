Meet Prashant Iyer: Sony LIV’s New Marketing Head, Marking His Move From Netflix, Nike And Titan Company – Check His Net Worth, Career And More

Sony LIV has appointed Prashant Iyer as its new Head of Marketing, bringing on board a seasoned digital strategist known for scaling brand presence and audience engagement. His move comes after a long stint at Netflix, where he played a key role in shaping the platform’s social media strategy in India.

Led Massive Digital Growth At Netflix

During his time at Netflix, Iyer helped grow the platform’s India social media following from around 5 lakh to over 5.5 crore. He worked across more than 250 campaigns, covering show promotions, brand collaborations and partnerships.

His work was closely tied to boosting engagement and expanding organic reach, helping the platform stay ahead in a competitive streaming space. As Director of Marketing, he was also part of the leadership team during a period when Netflix India saw sharp growth in revenue and subscriptions.

In addition, Iyer held a regional role across Asia-Pacific, overseeing a digital community of over 200 million followers.

Career Journey Across Top Brands

Before Netflix, Iyer spent over three years at Nike, where he handled digital commerce and key accounts, including managing Myntra as a major online partner in India.

He began his career at Titan Company, building his foundation in brand and digital marketing.

Prashant Iyer’s Net Worth

There is no confirmed public information about Prashant Iyer’s net worth so far. However, his career across leading global brands highlights his experience in driving large-scale marketing strategies.

With his appointment, Sony LIV is expected to sharpen its digital outreach and strengthen its position in India’s growing streaming market.

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