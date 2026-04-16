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Home > Business News > Snapchat Parent ‘Snap’ Announces Layoffs: Company Set To Cut 1,000 Employees, About 16% Of Its Global Workforce; What Led To This ‘Incredibly Difficult Decision’?

Snapchat Parent ‘Snap’ Announces Layoffs: Company Set To Cut 1,000 Employees, About 16% Of Its Global Workforce; What Led To This ‘Incredibly Difficult Decision’?

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has announced a major round of layoffs, cutting around 1,000 jobs globally as it restructures its operations and leans more heavily on artificial intelligence-driven efficiency.

Snapchat Parent 'Snap' Announces Layoffs (Via X)
Snapchat Parent 'Snap' Announces Layoffs (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: April 16, 2026 06:21:59 IST

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Snapchat Parent ‘Snap’ Announces Layoffs: Company Set To Cut 1,000 Employees, About 16% Of Its Global Workforce; What Led To This ‘Incredibly Difficult Decision’?

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has announced a major round of layoffs, cutting around 1,000 jobs globally as it restructures its operations and leans more heavily on artificial intelligence-driven efficiency.

The decision was shared in a memo by CEO Evan Spiegel and also disclosed in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

AI push behind restructuring

The company said the job cuts, affecting about 16% of its global workforce, are part of a wider effort to streamline operations. Snap noted that rapid progress in artificial intelligence has reduced the need for repetitive manual work and is helping teams move faster.

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According to the company, AI tools are already playing a growing role in development work, with a significant share of new code now being generated with AI assistance. The shift is also expected to reshape how teams operate, combining human roles with automated systems.

Open roles closed, major cost savings expected

Along with layoffs, Snap will shut more than 300 open positions. The company estimates the restructuring will reduce annual costs by around $500 million, helping it move closer to sustained profitability.

US-based employees impacted by the layoffs will receive four months of severance, along with healthcare coverage and continued equity benefits. Snap said it will follow local regulations for employees outside the United States.

Focus shifts to profitability and AI-driven growth

The company described the move as part of a broader strategy change aimed at “profitable growth” in a highly competitive tech market. Snap said it is facing pressure from both large tech firms and fast-moving startups.

Going forward, the company plans to scale its subscription services and expand higher-value advertising products. It also aims to redesign its internal workflow by integrating AI agents into everyday operations.

The company acknowledged the impact of the decision on employees, calling it a difficult step as it tries to build a leaner and more sustainable business model.

ALSO READ: Meet Prashant Iyer: Sony LIV’s New Marketing Head, Marking His Move From Netflix, Nike And Titan Company – Check His Net Worth, Career And More

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Tags: artificial intelligence layoffsEvan Spiegel memohome-hero-pos-8Snap layoffs 2026Snap workforce reductionsnapchatSnapchat business restructuringSnapchat parent company Snaptech company layoffs US

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Snapchat Parent ‘Snap’ Announces Layoffs: Company Set To Cut 1,000 Employees, About 16% Of Its Global Workforce; What Led To This ‘Incredibly Difficult Decision’?

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Snapchat Parent ‘Snap’ Announces Layoffs: Company Set To Cut 1,000 Employees, About 16% Of Its Global Workforce; What Led To This ‘Incredibly Difficult Decision’?

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Snapchat Parent ‘Snap’ Announces Layoffs: Company Set To Cut 1,000 Employees, About 16% Of Its Global Workforce; What Led To This ‘Incredibly Difficult Decision’?
Snapchat Parent ‘Snap’ Announces Layoffs: Company Set To Cut 1,000 Employees, About 16% Of Its Global Workforce; What Led To This ‘Incredibly Difficult Decision’?
Snapchat Parent ‘Snap’ Announces Layoffs: Company Set To Cut 1,000 Employees, About 16% Of Its Global Workforce; What Led To This ‘Incredibly Difficult Decision’?
Snapchat Parent ‘Snap’ Announces Layoffs: Company Set To Cut 1,000 Employees, About 16% Of Its Global Workforce; What Led To This ‘Incredibly Difficult Decision’?

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