Bengaluru Shocker: Son Pushes 72-Year-Old Paralysed Mother To Death From 4th Floor Terrace Of Residence In Rajarajeshwari Nagar; Police Launch Investigation

Bengaluru: A shocking case has emerged from Rajarajeshwari Nagar’s BEML Layout in Bengaluru, where a 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his 72-year-old paralysed mother by pushing her from the terrace of their residence.

The victim, identified as Savitramma, had been bedridden for nearly five years following paralysis. Police said the incident took place on Sunday afternoon.

Alleged Act At 4th-floor Residence

According to initial reports, the accused, Venkatesh, took his mother to the terrace of their fourth-floor home before allegedly pushing her off. She died on the spot due to the impact of the fall.

Neighbours alerted authorities after the incident, following which police reached the location and took the accused into custody.

Probe Focuses On Mental Health And Possible Motive

Preliminary investigation suggests Venkatesh may have been under severe emotional stress due to the prolonged illness and dependence of his mother. Officials said depression is one of the angles being examined.

Police are also looking into other possible factors, including the family’s financial condition, to understand what may have led to the incident.

As part of the probe, officers are questioning the accused, examining his mental health, and reconstructing the sequence of events leading up to the crime.

Case Registered, Investigation Underway

A case has been registered at the Rajarajeshwari Nagar Police Station. Authorities have confirmed that a detailed investigation is in progress to establish the exact circumstances behind the incident and whether any other factors contributed to the act.

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