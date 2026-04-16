From Friendship To Blackmail Trap: Inside Amravati Sex Scandal Where Accused Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer Lured Over 180 Minor Girls; 6 Arrested, SIT Formed

A disturbing case of alleged sexual exploitation has surfaced in Amravati, where police say a group of accused used fake friendships and online interactions to trap minor girls in a blackmail network. Investigators believe the operation involved creating trust with victims before exploiting them and using compromising material to threaten and control them.

How The Racket Operated

According to initial findings, the accused reportedly befriended minor girls through social media and local contacts, slowly gaining their confidence. Once trust was built, victims were allegedly manipulated into sharing personal content, which was later used to blackmail them.

Officials say such cases often involve a pattern of emotional manipulation followed by threats, making it difficult for victims to come forward. The case has raised concerns over the growing misuse of digital platforms to target vulnerable individuals, especially minors.

Police Action, SIT Formed To Expand Probe

Authorities have taken swift action, with multiple arrests made so far. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to examine the full scale of the case, including identifying other accused and tracing the extent of the network.

The investigation is also looking into digital evidence, including videos and communication records, which could reveal how widespread the operation was.

Reports suggest that similar cases of exploitation and blackmail have been flagged in the region, prompting a deeper probe into possible links.

Wider Concern Over Cyber Exploitation

The incident has once again highlighted the risks minors face online. In a recent case reported from the same district, a young accused was found to have lured and blackmailed minor girls using explicit videos, triggering a broader police crackdown.

Authorities have urged families to stay alert and encourage victims to report such crimes without fear, assuring support and confidentiality during investigations.

As the SIT continues its probe, more details are expected to emerge about how the network functioned and how many people may have been affected.

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