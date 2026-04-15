Delhi Weather Today: Temperatures Near 40°C, IMD Warns Of Rising Heatwave Conditions; Check This Week’s Forecast

Delhi weather: Delhi is clearly in the early summer season and with temperatures rising, along with bright sunlight, it is becoming increasingly uncomfortable for all over the city. After approximately ten days of good weather at the beginning of April, the weather has changed dramatically and temperatures continue to rise. According to the latest report, the current daytime temperatures have started to rise above the normal level causing almost all of Delhi to experience hotter than normal temperatures.

On Tuesday afternoon, Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2°C which is approximately 2.1°C higher than the normal value of 36.1°C. Also, temperature records at other locations in Delhi were found to be similarly extraordinarily warm e.g., Palam recorded a maximum of 37.6°C, Lodhi Road 38.1°C, Ayanagar 37.8°C, Ridge 39.5°C. As such, Delhi has been and is becoming increasingly warmer and that warming is not consistently experienced in all the various parts of Delhi.

Delhi weather is turning hotter as temperatures cross normal levels

Due to the clear skies and intense sun, heat is being felt more than ever during the day and according to the meteorological services, the increase in temperature is gradual and steady which suggests some future days will also be uncomfortable as temperatures continue to rise with several areas of Delhi currently having recorded maximum temperatures well above normal indicating that we have entered into a more intense phase of summer.

At night however, there is some relief from the daytime heat, however, this relief will not last long. The minimum temperature recorded at Safdarjung was 18.2 degrees Celsius which is approximately 2.8 degrees Celsius below the average minimum temperature. Similar patterns were found throughout the remainder of Delhi; therefore while daytime temperatures in Delhi have increased significantly during the day, at night the temperatures in Delhi are still significantly cooler.

Delhi weather to get harsher as nights also warm up soon

The weather department has already indicated that night time temperatures in Delhi will also rise gradually over the next few days, and therefore, as both daytime and night time temperatures in Delhi begin to rise, the discomfort due to the heat will also continue to worsen.

Forecast for Wednesday indicates that highest temperature will be approximately 39°C and lowest temperature will be almost 20°C. So, night time temperature could be decreasing over time. Temperature for day and night are climbing steadily indicating a radical change in weather patterns in Delhi as summer kicks in.

Delhi weather may cross 40°C mark by weekend

As we see forward with the forecast, the weekend may see maximum temperatures going higher than 40°C. This is a very dramatic increase in maximum temperature and it can create a very unpleasant outdoor living environment for people attempting to cope with the Delhi climate at that point in time.

Overall, we are seeing a steadily increasing temperature and currently, no sign of temperature relief is forthcoming. During the month of April, we experienced relatively low temperatures until just recently. The transition to maximum summer heat has occurred very quickly. With the continuing increase in temperature on-going, we can expect more adverse conditions for persons exposed to the Delhi climate during afternoon hours when the temperature will be at its maximum level compared to morning and late evening hours.

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