Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir In Tehran To Advance Mediation Between US-Iran: When Are Fresh Talks Expected?

On Wednesday, a high level Pakistani delegation headed by the Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir visited Tehran as Islamabad stepped up its efforts to broker peace between the United States and Iran. The visit follows the failure of an earlier round of talks that were hosted in Islamabad to bear any breakthrough in the attempt to de escalate tensions surrounding the ongoing West Asia conflict. Pakistan has made itself a mediator, seeking to maintain open lines of communication between the two parties with the increasing uncertainty in the region.

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir In Tehran To Advance Mediation Between US-Iran

The delegation is led by the Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and other top civilian and security officials, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), which is the military wing of the media in Pakistan. ISPR also reported that the group had arrived in Tehran after the continued diplomatic overtures to ease tensions between Washington and Tehran. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi welcomed the delegation on arrival and the Iranian media also published images of the encounter. The visit is being considered as an extension of the backchannel work of reestablishing momentum in dialogue following the previous setbacks.

Islamabad Talks Failed

It has been reported that Pakistan is busy making administrative and security preparations in the event of a next round of negotiations which may occur in the immediate future should conditions permit. The last US-Iran talks that were held in Islamabad failed to reach a consensus, mainly because of the Iranian nuclear programme issues. Although both parties had initially been open to further dialogue, there were still crucial areas of conflict. Pakistan with the help of regional partners is now trying to resume both sides to the negotiating table within the next few days. In the meantime, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also been on a diplomatic tour of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkiye to talk about larger regional peace, stability, and collaboration, as part of a broader diplomatic initiative by Islamabad. In the international arena, the US President Donald Trump has expressed that a deal with Iran will be very possible and as such, the region may make some progress soon.

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White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, while dismissing reports that the US had requested an extension of the ceasefire, confirmed that Washington remains actively engaged in talks and views Islamabad as a potential venue for further negotiations. Vice President JD Vance had previously headed American deliberations in Islamabad but he pointed out that no consensus was achieved because Tehran had not been ready to compromise on its nuclear programme. Nevertheless, though there have been many disagreements and accusing each other, both Washington and Tehran have indicated that they are still willing to engage in future negotiations, and there is still hope that diplomacy will be restored.

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