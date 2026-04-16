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Home > World News > Israel Intensifies Strikes On Hezbollah In Southern Lebanon While Pursuing ‘Peace Through Strength’ Strategy, Says PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel Intensifies Strikes On Hezbollah In Southern Lebanon While Pursuing ‘Peace Through Strength’ Strategy, Says PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel is continuing targeted military action against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon even as it explores diplomatic options for a long-term settlement. In a video message, he expressed support for residents in northern Israel and said operations are currently focused on key areas, including Bint Jbeil.

Israel Intensifies Strikes On Hezbollah In Southern Lebanon While Pursuing ‘Peace Through Strength’ Strategy, Says PM Benjamin Netanyahu (Via X)
Israel Intensifies Strikes On Hezbollah In Southern Lebanon While Pursuing ‘Peace Through Strength’ Strategy, Says PM Benjamin Netanyahu (Via X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 16, 2026 05:13:43 IST

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Israel Intensifies Strikes On Hezbollah In Southern Lebanon While Pursuing ‘Peace Through Strength’ Strategy, Says PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel is continuing targeted military action against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon even as it explores diplomatic options for a long-term settlement.

In a video message, he expressed support for residents in northern Israel and said operations are currently focused on key areas, including Bint Jbeil.

Operations Intensify In Hezbollah Strongholds

Netanyahu described Bint Jbeil as a major Hezbollah base, underlining its strategic importance in the ongoing conflict. He said Israeli forces are working to weaken the group’s presence in the region through focused strikes.

He also revealed that the Israel Defense Forces have been directed to expand the security zone and increase deployment towards the slopes of Mount Hermon, aiming to strengthen control and respond to threats more effectively.

Talks With Lebanon Resume After Decades

At the same time, Netanyahu pointed to renewed talks with Lebanon, calling them significant as such engagement has not taken place in decades. He said the discussions are being driven by Israel’s current position of strength.

According to him, the negotiations are centred on two key goals: dismantling Hezbollah and securing a lasting peace arrangement.

Close Coordination With US On Iran

On the wider regional situation, Netanyahu said Israel remains in close touch with the United States over developments related to Iran. He noted that both countries share similar objectives, including curbing Iran’s nuclear capabilities and ensuring stability in key maritime routes.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Massive Fire Erupts At One Of Australia’s Two Remaining Oil Refineries In Victoria; Video Shows Thick Smoke And Flames | WATCH

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Tags: benjamin netanyahuHezbollah strongholdisrael defense forcesIsrael Hezbollah conflictIsrael Lebanon talkssouthern Lebanon strikesUS-Israel-Iran war

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Israel Intensifies Strikes On Hezbollah In Southern Lebanon While Pursuing ‘Peace Through Strength’ Strategy, Says PM Benjamin Netanyahu

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Israel Intensifies Strikes On Hezbollah In Southern Lebanon While Pursuing ‘Peace Through Strength’ Strategy, Says PM Benjamin Netanyahu

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Israel Intensifies Strikes On Hezbollah In Southern Lebanon While Pursuing ‘Peace Through Strength’ Strategy, Says PM Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel Intensifies Strikes On Hezbollah In Southern Lebanon While Pursuing ‘Peace Through Strength’ Strategy, Says PM Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel Intensifies Strikes On Hezbollah In Southern Lebanon While Pursuing ‘Peace Through Strength’ Strategy, Says PM Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel Intensifies Strikes On Hezbollah In Southern Lebanon While Pursuing ‘Peace Through Strength’ Strategy, Says PM Benjamin Netanyahu

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