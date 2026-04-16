Massive Fire Erupts At One Of Australia’s Two Remaining Oil Refineries In Victoria; Video Shows Thick Smoke And Flames | WATCH

A major fire broke out late Wednesday night at a key oil refinery in Victoria, Australia, triggering explosions and sending large flames into the sky. The incident took place at the Viva Energy facility in Geelong, one of the country’s two remaining oil refineries.

Explosions reported, fire still being contained

Firefighters were called to the site around 11:15 pm after multiple alerts about blasts and fire at the plant. Authorities said the blaze involved liquid fuels and gases, making the operation more complex.

Officials from Fire Rescue Victoria confirmed that while the fire had not been fully brought under control, it was confined within the refinery premises. Specialist hazardous material teams were deployed to monitor air quality and manage risks.

Breaking 🚨 Australia 🇦🇺 Explosions and intense fire have engulfed the Viva oil refinery in Geelong’s Corio suburb.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at the facility, which produces 120,000 barrels of oil per day. pic.twitter.com/M8zb2yOcub — Terror Alerts (@Terroralerts007) April 15, 2026

‼️🔥🛢️ A large fire has engulfed Viva Energy refinery, one of only two operating refineries in Australia. This facility processes nearly 120,000 barrels of oil per day. pic.twitter.com/Iv551sQclh — Informer (@X_Informer_X) April 15, 2026

Fuel production may see limited impact

Australia’s Energy Minister Chris Bowen said the fire could affect petrol output more than other fuels. He added that production of diesel and jet fuel was continuing for now, with no immediate need to halt operations.

The refinery plays a crucial role in fuel supply, meeting over half of Victoria’s demand and about 10 percent of Australia’s overall fuel needs.

No injuries, supply remains stable for now

Authorities confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far. The company also stated there is no immediate disruption to fuel supply, even as emergency teams continue to manage the situation.

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