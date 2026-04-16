LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Heinrich Klaasen Bhuvneshwar Kumar Anthropic pakistan latest viral news asim munir chinese satellite Chinese President Xi Jinping CBSE 10th result 2026 out cbse bihar liquor ban Amravati MMS Scandal Heinrich Klaasen Bhuvneshwar Kumar Anthropic pakistan latest viral news asim munir chinese satellite Chinese President Xi Jinping CBSE 10th result 2026 out cbse bihar liquor ban Amravati MMS Scandal Heinrich Klaasen Bhuvneshwar Kumar Anthropic pakistan latest viral news asim munir chinese satellite Chinese President Xi Jinping CBSE 10th result 2026 out cbse bihar liquor ban Amravati MMS Scandal Heinrich Klaasen Bhuvneshwar Kumar Anthropic pakistan latest viral news asim munir chinese satellite Chinese President Xi Jinping CBSE 10th result 2026 out cbse bihar liquor ban Amravati MMS Scandal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Heinrich Klaasen Bhuvneshwar Kumar Anthropic pakistan latest viral news asim munir chinese satellite Chinese President Xi Jinping CBSE 10th result 2026 out cbse bihar liquor ban Amravati MMS Scandal Heinrich Klaasen Bhuvneshwar Kumar Anthropic pakistan latest viral news asim munir chinese satellite Chinese President Xi Jinping CBSE 10th result 2026 out cbse bihar liquor ban Amravati MMS Scandal Heinrich Klaasen Bhuvneshwar Kumar Anthropic pakistan latest viral news asim munir chinese satellite Chinese President Xi Jinping CBSE 10th result 2026 out cbse bihar liquor ban Amravati MMS Scandal Heinrich Klaasen Bhuvneshwar Kumar Anthropic pakistan latest viral news asim munir chinese satellite Chinese President Xi Jinping CBSE 10th result 2026 out cbse bihar liquor ban Amravati MMS Scandal
LIVE TV
Home > World News > ‘US Will Not Renew Waivers For Iranian And Russian Oil’: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Signals Tougher Stance On Energy Trade And Sanctions

‘US Will Not Renew Waivers For Iranian And Russian Oil’: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Signals Tougher Stance On Energy Trade And Sanctions

The US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that Washington will not renew the special permissions that had allowed certain oil shipments already at sea to be sold without triggering sanctions.

‘US Will Not Renew Waivers For Iranian And Russian Oil’: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Signals Tougher Stance On Energy Trade And Sanctions (Image Credits: X)
‘US Will Not Renew Waivers For Iranian And Russian Oil’: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Signals Tougher Stance On Energy Trade And Sanctions (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 16, 2026 02:25:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘US Will Not Renew Waivers For Iranian And Russian Oil’: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Signals Tougher Stance On Energy Trade And Sanctions

The United States has decided not to extend temporary waivers that allowed limited sales of Russian and Iranian oil, marking a clear shift toward stricter sanctions enforcement amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Temporary Relief Window Comes To An End

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that Washington will not renew the special permissions that had allowed certain oil shipments already at sea to be sold without triggering sanctions.

These waivers were introduced briefly to ease pressure on global energy supplies during ongoing conflicts. However, officials say that window has now closed, with most of the oil covered under the exemptions already delivered.

You Might Be Interested In

Policy Shift As US Tightens Pressure

The decision signals a return to a tougher stance, with the US moving away from short-term relief measures aimed at stabilising oil markets. Instead, the focus is now back on enforcing sanctions more aggressively, especially against Iran.

Officials have indicated that this move is part of a broader strategy to increase economic pressure and limit revenue flows linked to ongoing conflicts involving both Russia and Iran.

Impact On Global Energy Markets

The earlier waivers had allowed significant volumes of oil to enter the global market, helping ease supply concerns. Their expiry could tighten supply again, especially as tensions continue to disrupt key routes like the Strait of Hormuz.

With no extension in sight, countries dependent on discounted Russian or Iranian oil may now have to look for alternative sources, potentially pushing global energy prices higher in the coming weeks.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Will Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir Meet Iran’s New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei After Arriving In Tehran For US-Iran Talks? Here’s What Sources Say

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Is Donald Trump Planning To Fire Jerome Powell? POTUS Expresses Frustration Over Interest Rate Dispute: ‘If He Is Not Leaving…’

Another Failure For Pakistan Incoming? Donald Trump Says Iran War ‘Very Close to Over’ As Asim Munir Reaches Tehran For Round Two Of Peace Talks

‘No Two Opinions’: Fawad Chaudhry Says Asim Munir Is Pakistan’s Real Power Centre, Not Shehbaz Sharif

China Balances Growing Military Pressure With Parallel Political Messaging On Taiwan

Did Iran Use Chinese-Made Spy Satellite To Track US Military Bases Across Middle East? Beijing Denies Claims Amid Leaked Documents, Warns of Retaliation

LATEST NEWS

‘US Will Not Renew Waivers For Iranian And Russian Oil’: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Signals Tougher Stance On Energy Trade And Sanctions

From Friendship To Blackmail Trap: Inside Amravati Sex Scandal Where Accused Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer Lured Over 180 Minor Girls; 6 Arrested, SIT Formed

Western Disturbances Set To Impact North India This Week, Bringing Rain To THESE States While Plains Brace For Rising Temperatures

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Leaderboard After RCB vs LSG: Virat Kohli Claims Orange Cap After First Match As Impact Player— Check Top 10 Latest Standings

RCB vs LSG IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Shines as Royal Challengers Bengaluru go Top of Points Table With Dominant Win

Who Is Vikas Khanna? Celebrity Chef Makes It To ‘TIME’s Most Influential People Of 2026’ List, Shares An Emotional Note On His Journey From Humble Beginnings To Global Recognition

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid, Match Prediction: Who Will Win UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg?

IPL 2026: Is MI’s Rohit Sharma Ruled Out? — Full List of Injured And Unavailable Players And Their Replacements So Far

‘Is Claude Down?’ Anthropic’s AI Faces Global Disruption As Users Flood Downdetector Amid Reports Of Login Errors And Service Glitches

‘Cricketers Helping Financially’: Vinod Kambli’s Friend Opens up on Former Team India Batter’s Health Issues — Is Sachin Tendulkar Working Behind the Scenes?

‘US Will Not Renew Waivers For Iranian And Russian Oil’: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Signals Tougher Stance On Energy Trade And Sanctions

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘US Will Not Renew Waivers For Iranian And Russian Oil’: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Signals Tougher Stance On Energy Trade And Sanctions

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘US Will Not Renew Waivers For Iranian And Russian Oil’: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Signals Tougher Stance On Energy Trade And Sanctions
‘US Will Not Renew Waivers For Iranian And Russian Oil’: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Signals Tougher Stance On Energy Trade And Sanctions
‘US Will Not Renew Waivers For Iranian And Russian Oil’: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Signals Tougher Stance On Energy Trade And Sanctions
‘US Will Not Renew Waivers For Iranian And Russian Oil’: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Signals Tougher Stance On Energy Trade And Sanctions

QUICK LINKS