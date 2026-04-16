‘US Will Not Renew Waivers For Iranian And Russian Oil’: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Signals Tougher Stance On Energy Trade And Sanctions

The United States has decided not to extend temporary waivers that allowed limited sales of Russian and Iranian oil, marking a clear shift toward stricter sanctions enforcement amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Temporary Relief Window Comes To An End

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that Washington will not renew the special permissions that had allowed certain oil shipments already at sea to be sold without triggering sanctions.

These waivers were introduced briefly to ease pressure on global energy supplies during ongoing conflicts. However, officials say that window has now closed, with most of the oil covered under the exemptions already delivered.

Policy Shift As US Tightens Pressure

The decision signals a return to a tougher stance, with the US moving away from short-term relief measures aimed at stabilising oil markets. Instead, the focus is now back on enforcing sanctions more aggressively, especially against Iran.

Officials have indicated that this move is part of a broader strategy to increase economic pressure and limit revenue flows linked to ongoing conflicts involving both Russia and Iran.

Impact On Global Energy Markets

The earlier waivers had allowed significant volumes of oil to enter the global market, helping ease supply concerns. Their expiry could tighten supply again, especially as tensions continue to disrupt key routes like the Strait of Hormuz.

With no extension in sight, countries dependent on discounted Russian or Iranian oil may now have to look for alternative sources, potentially pushing global energy prices higher in the coming weeks.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Will Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir Meet Iran’s New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei After Arriving In Tehran For US-Iran Talks? Here’s What Sources Say