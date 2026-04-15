Will Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir Meet Iran’s New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei After Arriving In Tehran For US-Iran Talks? Here’s What Sources Say

Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir arrived in Tehran on Wednesday, stepping into a delicate diplomatic role after recent talks between the United States and Iran failed to make progress in Islamabad.

Push For Fresh Talks After Stalled Negotiations

According to a senior security source, Munir is expected to hold detailed discussions with top Iranian officials, focusing on where both Washington and Tehran currently stand after last week’s negotiations broke down. His visit is being seen as an effort to revive dialogue and explore the possibility of restarting talks soon.

Pakistan is believed to be pushing for a second round of negotiations in Islamabad within the next few days, with Munir likely to seek Tehran’s backing to bring both sides back to the table.

Possible Meeting With Iran’s Top Leadership

Sources suggest that Munir may also meet Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, though there has been no official confirmation so far. Such a meeting, if it happens, could play a key role in shaping the next phase of diplomatic engagement.

He was received at the airport by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, signalling the importance Tehran is placing on the visit.

Footage of Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi welcoming Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir upon his arrival in Tehran. Follow Press TV on Telegram: https://t.co/LWoNSpkc2J pic.twitter.com/32pF6ONkiZ — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) April 15, 2026

Backchannel Communication Continues

Iran has confirmed that communication with the US has not stopped entirely. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said messages have continued to pass through Pakistan since the talks ended, and hinted that another Pakistani delegation could visit soon.

The earlier round of talks, held in Islamabad, stretched for nearly 21 hours but ended without a breakthrough. The US side, led by JD Vance, and Iran’s delegation, headed by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, remained divided over Iran’s nuclear programme and tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

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