Is Donald Trump Planning To Fire Jerome Powell? POTUS Expresses Frustration Over Interest Rate Dispute: ‘If He Is Not Leaving…’

President Donald Trump has once again gone after Fed Chair Jerome Powell over the latter’s approach towards interest rate policies. President Trump has repeatedly complained that Powell is not lowering interest rates enough and threatened to take some action if Powell stays beyond his tenure, which ends in mid-May, as reported by AFP.

Trump Escalates Attack on Jerome Powell

During his appearance on Fox Business, President Trump was quoted saying, “I will have to fire him… if he is not leaving on time.” He also mentioned, “I wanted to fire him,” AFP reported.

The Fed Chair holds the most powerful economic policy position in the world. It is less of a “commanding position” but rather the overall leader of the entire monetary policy in the United States. The most influential power wielded by the Fed Chair is that of interest rate control.

Trump vs Federal Reserve

Powell’s tenure as chairman of the Federal Reserve is expected to come to an end in mid-May. Although this is rare, a chairman may stay within the Federal Reserve Board even after the end of their term. But based on Trump’s statements, he anticipates Powell to vacate his position entirely after the end of his term.

Powell served as chairman of the Federal Reserve during the Trump presidency in 2018, and he was later reappointed by President Joe Biden in 2022.

The Trump administration has also initiated investigations against Powell for alleged excess costs linked to renovations in the Federal Reserve. When asked if there were plans to terminate the investigation by the Department of Justice, he responded, “I’m not playing. I have to find out,” as reported by the news agency.

Trump-Powell Showdown Intensifies

The Trump administration has also taken actions against other officials of the Federal Reserve, such as attempting to oust Governor Lisa Cook.

President Donald Trump has chosen Kevin Warsh, a previous central banker, to succeed Powell. Warsh is expected to attend the confirmation hearing of the Senate Banking Committee next week. Nevertheless, the nomination of Warsh is currently facing several challenges.

Lawmakers are expressing worries about the possible appearance of politics in the investigation against Powell. The event reflects a growing rift between the president’s administration and the independent Federal Reserve. The result of the nomination process and investigation will decide if Powell will keep his job or replace him in the upcoming months. Republican Senator Thom Tillis has announced that he will put a stop to the Warsh nomination until the investigation is finished. While the nomination process is ongoing, Powell may continue to serve as Fed Chair legally.

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