LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Bhuvan to Bhavya: 7 Baby Names Starting with ‘Bh’ and Their Beautiful Meanings

From Bhuvan to Bhavya: 7 Baby Names Starting with ‘Bh’ and Their Beautiful Meanings

Check 7 beautiful baby names starting with “Bh” for boys and girls, complete with meanings that reflect strength, devotion, radiance, and spiritual significance.

By: Last Updated: August 7, 2025 | 1:38 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
From Bhuvan to Bhavya: 7 Baby Names Starting with ‘Bh’ and Their Beautiful Meanings - Photo Gallery
1/7

Bhuvan (Boy)

If you know Bhuvan means "world" or "earth," which denotes stability, immensity, or steadfastness. It would be apt for a grounded and balanced baby boy.

From Bhuvan to Bhavya: 7 Baby Names Starting with ‘Bh’ and Their Beautiful Meanings - Photo Gallery
2/7

Bhuvana (Girl)

Bhuvana refers to the universe or the earth. A graceful name apt for a girl who ought to be nurturing, strong, and connected with nature.

From Bhuvan to Bhavya: 7 Baby Names Starting with ‘Bh’ and Their Beautiful Meanings - Photo Gallery
3/7

Bhairav (Boy)

Bhairav is very good for the fierce manifestation of Lord Shiva-inspiring fearlessness, strength, and protection. Apt for a boy manifesting a powerful spiritual presence.

From Bhuvan to Bhavya: 7 Baby Names Starting with ‘Bh’ and Their Beautiful Meanings - Photo Gallery
4/7

Bhavya (Unisex)

Bhavya means grand or magnificent. It denotes elegance, charm, and greatness for a child who walks confidently into a brilliant future.

From Bhuvan to Bhavya: 7 Baby Names Starting with ‘Bh’ and Their Beautiful Meanings - Photo Gallery
5/7

Bhakti (Girl)

The name Bhakti means devotion and deep faith. It may be assigned to a girl who would embody immense love, dedication, and divine connection.

From Bhuvan to Bhavya: 7 Baby Names Starting with ‘Bh’ and Their Beautiful Meanings - Photo Gallery
6/7

Bhargav (Boy)

Bhargav means descendant of Sage Bhrigu. With wisdom and tradition, it is fit for a boy with intellect and spiritual heritage.

From Bhuvan to Bhavya: 7 Baby Names Starting with ‘Bh’ and Their Beautiful Meanings - Photo Gallery
7/7

Bhanavi (Girl)

If you know that Bhanavi means "radiant like the sun." A befitting name for the girl who is bright, positive, and warm-hearted, bringing light to everybody.

Tags:

From Bhuvan to Bhavya: 7 Baby Names Starting with ‘Bh’ and Their Beautiful Meanings - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Bhuvan to Bhavya: 7 Baby Names Starting with ‘Bh’ and Their Beautiful Meanings - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Bhuvan to Bhavya: 7 Baby Names Starting with ‘Bh’ and Their Beautiful Meanings - Photo Gallery
From Bhuvan to Bhavya: 7 Baby Names Starting with ‘Bh’ and Their Beautiful Meanings - Photo Gallery
From Bhuvan to Bhavya: 7 Baby Names Starting with ‘Bh’ and Their Beautiful Meanings - Photo Gallery
From Bhuvan to Bhavya: 7 Baby Names Starting with ‘Bh’ and Their Beautiful Meanings - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?