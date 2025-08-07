From Bhuvan to Bhavya: 7 Baby Names Starting with ‘Bh’ and Their Beautiful Meanings
Check 7 beautiful baby names starting with “Bh” for boys and girls, complete with meanings that reflect strength, devotion, radiance, and spiritual significance.
Bhuvan (Boy)
If you know Bhuvan means "world" or "earth," which denotes stability, immensity, or steadfastness. It would be apt for a grounded and balanced baby boy.
Bhuvana (Girl)
Bhuvana refers to the universe or the earth. A graceful name apt for a girl who ought to be nurturing, strong, and connected with nature.
Bhairav (Boy)
Bhairav is very good for the fierce manifestation of Lord Shiva-inspiring fearlessness, strength, and protection. Apt for a boy manifesting a powerful spiritual presence.
Bhavya (Unisex)
Bhavya means grand or magnificent. It denotes elegance, charm, and greatness for a child who walks confidently into a brilliant future.
Bhakti (Girl)
The name Bhakti means devotion and deep faith. It may be assigned to a girl who would embody immense love, dedication, and divine connection.
Bhargav (Boy)
Bhargav means descendant of Sage Bhrigu. With wisdom and tradition, it is fit for a boy with intellect and spiritual heritage.
Bhanavi (Girl)
If you know that Bhanavi means "radiant like the sun." A befitting name for the girl who is bright, positive, and warm-hearted, bringing light to everybody.