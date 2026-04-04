Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Worried After Trump Fires Kristi Noem And Pam Bondi? Pentagon Leadership Faces Scrutiny And Internal Shake‑Ups Amid Iran War

The firing of Kristi Noem and the former Attorney General Pam Bondi has caused shockwaves of uncertainty to the administration of President Donald Trump, and it has left questions about how the top leadership is performing. Initial reports indicated that FBI Director Kash Patel could be the next target of change although the focus is also directed to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The recent wholesale shake-up of the Pentagon by Hegseth, which included the resignation of the Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George and the dismissal of other senior generals, was vaguely explained as a change of leadership, which many may question the reasons. According to sources, Hegseth’s actions are pegged on mounting tensions with Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll, who is considered as the possible successor to the Army Secretary position held by Hegseth.

Who Might Reportedly Succeed Pete Hegseth?

Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George and two other generals were fired at the behest of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth who is becoming increasingly paranoid that Army Secretary Dan Driscoll might succeed him, sources tell The Post. This stress is caused by the fact that Driscoll is implicated in close relations with the Vice President JD Vance, and he is even involved in negotiations with Ukraine, which makes Hegseth afraid of being sabotaged. Hegseth has a top aide, Sean Parnell, who is speculated to replace Driscoll in case he is ousted. A report by the New York Post said. Though Trump has not announced any direct layoffs, the shake up provides internal tension during a very sensitive period during the Iran war and new changes in the cabinet.

Why Is Pete Hegseth Worried About His Position?

It has been claimed by insiders that Hegseth is guided by paranoia and insecurity, particularly after the 2025 Signalgate scandal, when a journalist was accidentally added to a top-secret national security group chat. What made the situation even more serious was the fact that Driscoll was selected to take part in Ukraine talks, which allegedly caused a greater degree of fear in Hegseth of being outsmarted by others. Hegseth has been targeting those who are seen to have been close to Driscoll and this has created an atmosphere of friction and suspicion internally, according to sources. These measures have raised eyebrows among officials who fear the perception especially in relation to the recent messages relayed by president Trump on the Iran conflict, and that the shake-up might send the wrong message as far as military stability is concerned.

Pete Hegseth’s Succession

With the internal turmoil, the thought of who may succeed has been on the rise with Sean Parnell being one of the most notable names that may come to mind in the event of additional changes. Although there are insiders who propose that Parnell might be a viable candidate to take over Driscoll, others emphasize that he is not interested in being promoted, but serving in his present position. What has made the issues even more problematic is the question of whether or not Hegseth has the top aide, Ricky Buria, whose purported tales of covert activities have led to frustration and suspicion among office officials. Altogether, the reshuffling of the leadership, internal competition and the perception issues of the people have put the Pentagon into the tense situation revealing the fragile balance of power and loyalty in the Trump administration.

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