From Esha Deol to Sidharth Malhotra: Bollywood New Year 2026 Celebrations Go Viral on Social Media
Bollywood celebrities are ringing in New Year 2026 with style and spark. Instagram and X are filled with festive posts from film stars.
Bollywood Celebrities on New Year 2026
From glamorous parties to cozy family celebrations, here's a sneak peek into how Bollywood welcomed 2026.
Esha Deol New year 2026
As Esha Deol greets 2026, she misses her late father, the famous actor Dharmendra. Esha posted a few photos of herself celebrating the new year in Dubai while pointing up at the sky.
Sidharth Malhotra New year 2026
The actor shared a video montage featuring Kiara Advani and penned in the caption, "Somewhere between sets and home, life shifted forever and for the better, adding a new depth, a softer strength and a reason to see the world a little differently."
Hrithik Roshan New Year 2026
Hrithik Roshan and his partner, Saba Azad, are enjoying every moment of 2025 as it comes to an end. He recently gave us a peek into their shared lives.
Anil Kapoor New Year 2026
Anil Kapoor's New Year's Eve celebration with Sonam Kapoor and son-in-law Anand Ahuja was a family affair. Little Vayu attended the celebration as well.
Ajay Devgn & Kajol New Year 2026
Along with their loved ones, Kajol and Ajay Devgn welcomed the New Year. The actress also posted joyful pictures from the little gathering.
Disclaimer
This article is based on publicly shared social media posts and information available at the time of publication. Celebrations, locations, and details mentioned may change or be updated as celebrities continue to share content. This content is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only.