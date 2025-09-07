LIVE TV
  • Mallika Sherawat’s 7 Boldest Movie Roles That Sparked Controversy And Redefined Bollywood Glamour

Mallika Sherawat’s 7 Boldest Movie Roles That Sparked Controversy And Redefined Bollywood Glamour

Mallika Sherawat has built a reputation for choosing daring and unconventional roles that challenges societal norms. From bold thrillers like Murder and Khwahish to politically charged dramas like Dirty Politics, her performances have often sparked nationwide debates. Her unapologetic approach to bold storytelling has cemented her position as one of Bollywood’s most fearless actresses, constantly pushing boundaries in both India and International cinema.

September 7, 2025
Murder- The role that redefined boldness
Murder- The role that redefined boldness

Mallika Sherawat made a sensational impact with murder, where she played a passionate and daring character involved in an extramarital affair. The movie's bold scenes and intense story line post boundaries in Indian cinema, making it one of the most talked about roles of her career.

Khwahish- Early experiment with bold cinema
Khwahish- Early experiment with bold cinema

In khwahish, mallika's performance broke stereotypes with its open display of intimacy and fearless storytelling. The film's part in conversations about the portrayal of sensuality in Bollywood, setting the stage for a bold image in the industry.

Pyaar Ke Side Effects- Bold yet relatable
Pyaar Ke Side Effects- Bold yet relatable

This romantic comedy saw Mallika in a modern, independent role that challenged traditional views on relationships. While not as provocative as her earlier films, her board approach to love and commitment Spark debates about evolving societal norms.

Hisss- Daring transformation into a mythical creature
Hisss- Daring transformation into a mythical creature

In Hisss, Mallika took on a bold and unconventional role, playing a mystical serpent woman. The film's during concept and intense portrayal stirred discussions, even though the movie received mixed reviews.

The Myth- Hollywood debut with global attention
The Myth- Hollywood debut with global attention

Mallika's International debut alongside Jackie Chan in The Myth featured ball sequences that made Global headlines. Har roll showcased her confidence on an international stage, though it also drew criticism back home for pushing cultural boundaries.

Politics Of Love: Bold themes of cross cultural romance
Politics Of Love: Bold themes of cross cultural romance

In this Hollywood film, Mallika portrayed a character navigating love and politics across cultural divides. The bold storyline and her unapologetic performance sparked debates about representation and cultural perceptions in cinema.

Dirty Politics: Boldness in a political setting
Dirty Politics: Boldness in a political setting

In Dirty Politics, Mallika played a fierce and bold political figure entangled in power struggles and scandals. Her fearless performance in a role filled with controversy and ambition reignited conversations about women and politics and cinema.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

The information provided is just for entertainment and appreciation purposes only and not to defame her.

