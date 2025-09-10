Top 5 Bollywood Movies That Glorify Extra Marital Affairs
Extra marital affairs have received engrossing attention in Bollywood, intrigued with glamour and intense plots of passion, along the spectrum of moral conflicts. Films like Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Rockstar show forbidden love in a romantic way, thereby questioning social norms and exploring the giddy highs beyond marriage. In a very bold and dangerous way, Murder spectacularizes an affair, while Life in a… Metro takes almost an opposite approach showing affairs as a reality of urban complexities. Even comedies like Biwi No. 1 toy with the situation for laughs but then end up endorsing fidelity. Together, such films speak for Bollywood’s changing and confused perspective on love outside wedlock.
Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)
Karan Johar's drama foregrounds the seldom world of extramarital love in the story of Dev (Shah Rukh Khan) and Maya (Rani Mukerji). Both being stuck in unhappy marriages provide consolation and seek solace in each other, thus beginning an affair forbidden by societal norms. The romance is glorified, and emotional bonding is set up against social commitment, thus the question is asked Does true love exist beyond the threshold of marriage?
Rockstar (2011)
As is the case with all great and quintessentially indie movies, the music and the pain are at the center of Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar, along with what could be described as an adulterous love affair. Heer (Nargis Fakhri), married and settled abroad, finds herself reuniting with Janardhan/Jordan (Ranbir Kapoor). This forbidden romance propels Jordan's journey as an artist, the illicit love turning into raw energy for his music.
Murder (2004)
This was a landmark in bold storytelling for an adult thriller genre flick featuring Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat. Simran (Mallika Sherawat), in a far from amicable marriage, embarks on an affair with her erstwhile lover, Sunny (Emraan Hashmi). Their relationship goes from intense to destructive, mixing desire with danger. The filmmakers made infidelity catchy, crossing the glamour line on screen.
Life In a... Metro (2007)
Life In a... Metro brings out the Urban, Modern love stories of different people. The star cast justifies the movie story. It is considered a cult Classic til date. Although there is a sequel, still that movie cannot match the bar that this set and that is too high.
Biwi No. 1 (1999)
Something about a David Dhawan comedy is always a humorous take on affairs. Prem (Salman Khan) slips away from the fairytale life with his loyal wife (Karisma Kapoor), for the sensual charms of model Rupali (Sushmita Sen). As in any quintessential Dhawan movie, this affair is dramatized in a light and jocular way, however, in the end, it is an affirmation of love in marriage as the wife regains her husband.