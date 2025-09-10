Top 5 Bollywood Movies That Glorify Extra Marital Affairs

Extra marital affairs have received engrossing attention in Bollywood, intrigued with glamour and intense plots of passion, along the spectrum of moral conflicts. Films like Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Rockstar show forbidden love in a romantic way, thereby questioning social norms and exploring the giddy highs beyond marriage. In a very bold and dangerous way, Murder spectacularizes an affair, while Life in a… Metro takes almost an opposite approach showing affairs as a reality of urban complexities. Even comedies like Biwi No. 1 toy with the situation for laughs but then end up endorsing fidelity. Together, such films speak for Bollywood’s changing and confused perspective on love outside wedlock.