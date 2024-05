Mundra Port, the flagship of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India’s largest port and logistics company, has created yet another record by welcoming the largest container ship ever to call at an Indian port. The vessel, MSC Anna, docked on 26 May, marking a significant milestone for both the port and the country’s maritime industry.

MSC Anna is an impressive vessel, boasting an overall length of 399.98 m (roughly the length of four football fields) and a staggering capacity of 19,200 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), which makes it the largest container ship by capacity to ever visit an Indian port. Its arrival draft is 16.3 m, which can be accommodated only at Adani Ports, Mundra, as no other port in India is capable of berthing a deep-draft vessel. During its stay, the expected exchange is 12,500 TEUs, underscoring Mundra Port’s capability to manage largescale cargo efficiently.

In July 2023, Adani Ports, Mundra created a record by berthing MV MSC Hamburg, one of the longest container ships in the world, with overall length of 399 m and capacity of 16,652 TEUs. This demonstrated the port’s ability to handle the largest ships in the world, and set the stage for the arrival of MSC Anna.

Adani Ports, Mundra’s record-breaking feats continued into the latter half of 2023. In October, it became the first in India to handle 16 MMT cargo in a single month. Further, its container terminal CT-3 reached a significant milestone by becoming the first in India to manage 3 million TEUs in a year. The terminal also achieved a monthly handling record of over 3,00,000 TEUs in November, the highest ever by any terminal in India.

Adani Ports, Mundra’s evolution into a vital hub for both domestic and international trade is a testament to its strategic planning and world-class facilities. Spanning over 35,000 acres, it is India’s largest commercial port, equipped with deep draft and all-weather capabilities. These enable the efficient evacuation of cargo and significantly reduce turnaround times for vessels, making it an attractive destination for major global shipping lines.

The arrival of MSC Anna at Mundra not only highlights the port’s capacity to handle mega ships but also reflects its pivotal role in enhancing India’s maritime trade capabilities. As APSEZ continues to expand and upgrade its facilities, the port is set to play an increasingly significant role in the global shipping and logistics landscape.

About Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), a part of the globally diversified Adani Group, has evolved from a port company to an Integrated Transport Utility providing an end-toend solution from its port gate to customer gate. It is the largest port developer and operator in India with 7 strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast (Mundra, Tuna, Dahej, and Hazira in Gujarat, Mormugao in Goa, Dighi in Maharashtra and Vizhinjam in Kerala) and 8 ports and terminals on the East coast of India (Haldia in West Bengal, Dhamra and Gopalpur in Odisha, Gangavaram and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Kattupalli and Ennore in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in Puducherry, representing 27% of the country’s total port volumes, thus providing capabilities to handle vast amounts of cargo from both coastal areas and the hinterland.

The company is also developing a transshipment port at Colombo, Sri Lanka and operates the Haifa Port in Israel. Our Ports to Logistics Platform comprising port facilities, integrated logistics capabilities including multimodal logistics parks, Grade A warehouses, and industrial economic zones, puts us in an advantageous position as India stands to benefit from an impending overhaul in global supply chains. Our vision is to be the largest ports and logistics platform in the world in the next decade. With a vision to turn carbon neutral by 2025, APSEZ was the first Indian port and third in the world to sign up for the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) committing to emission reduction targets to control global warming at 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Remal Hits Kolkata, Authorities Clear Uprooted Trees Amid Heavy Rainfall

Show Full Article