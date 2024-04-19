Gurugram Tragedy: Ex-Serviceman Fatally Shot, Police Investigate

Police reported that a retired soldier was fatally shot in Gurugram’s Khandsa village on Thursday, and in response, a family member of the deceased assaulted the assailant, resulting in his death. Both bodies are now in police custody, and investigations have commenced.

The incident occurred around 2:40 p.m. when Sunil Fauji, aged 55, exited his property in Khandsa village, and Dinesh, also known as Tinu, aged 34, opened fire on him.

Fauji attempted to flee the scene but was unable to do so due to sustaining bullet injuries. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment but succumbed to his wounds.

According to the police, Fauji’s relative, Sohit, who was present at the scene, assaulted Dinesh with an iron rod, resulting in his immediate death.

Varun Dahiya, ACP of Crime, mentioned that approximately 3 to 4 rounds of bullets were fired at Fauji, indicating that an old rivalry might have been the motive behind the incident. It was also revealed that the two individuals had engaged in an argument over an issue late on Wednesday night.

“The retired soldier died due to gunshot wounds while Dinesh died due to iron rod injuries. A detailed investigation into the matter is on,” he said