Salman Khan Residence Shooting : Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs Two Suspects From Gujarat

The Mumbai Crime Branch has apprehended two suspects for their purported role in the shooting incident outside actor Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra West. The Mumbai Police have verified that the two suspects were apprehended late Monday night in Bhuj, Gujarat.

“Both the accused, who fled Mumbai after the firing, have been arrested from Gujarat’s Bhuj,” officials said.

They will be taken to Mumbai for additional investigation, they stated. The shooting incident, which took place early Sunday morning, involved two unidentified individuals firing shots outside Galaxy Apartments, where the actor lives, before fleeing. The occurrence prompted prompt action from law enforcement. According to initial investigations, the suspects arrived at the scene on a motorcycle, concealing their faces with helmets, indicating a “meticulously planned attack.”

During the incident, they discharged a total of four rounds, leaving behind a live cartridge at the scene. Earlier, the Mumbai Crime Branch had summoned two individuals for questioning in connection with the recent firing. Following the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Salman over the phone regarding the incident.

Shinde also discussed with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and suggested increasing the actor’s security. Since November 2022, Salman Khan’s security level has been elevated to Y-Plus due to threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. Khan has also been authorized to carry a personal firearm and has acquired a new armored vehicle for added protection.

