Tragedy Strikes: Two Lives Lost, 40 Injured As Kolkata-Bound Bus Plummets From Flyover Bridge

Tragedy struck as a Kolkata-bound private bus from Cuttack met with a mishap near Barbati in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Monday night, leaving two passengers dead and approximately 40 others injured.

According to sources, the bus driver lost control, causing the vehicle to plummet from the flyover bridge near Barbati, plummeting roughly 20 feet below. Swift response from fire service personnel, police, and locals led to a rescue operation, with injured passengers extricated from the badly damaged bus.

All wounded passengers were promptly transported to the nearby Dharamshala Hospital for treatment, while some critically injured individuals were transferred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Officials overseeing the rescue operation confirmed that all passengers have been safely rescued from the bus, with two fatalities reported so far.

