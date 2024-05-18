Scientists Discover Potential Alien Megastructures in Distant Solar Systems

In a groundbreaking survey of five million distant solar systems, scientists have utilized advanced ‘neural network’ algorithms to make a fascinating discovery. Among the stars they examined, they identified nearly 60 that are surrounded by what appear to be “giant alien power plants.” Seven of these stars, known as M-dwarf stars and ranging from 60 percent to 8 percent the size of the Sun, were observed emitting high infrared ‘heat signatures.’

The researchers, in their new study, noted that these outer space phenomena cannot easily explain the observed infrared excess emissions. This finding hints at the possible existence of a long-theorized alien power-generation technology within the Milky Way galaxy.

What are Dyson Spheres?

The concept of “Dyson spheres” refers to hypothetical megastructures that could be built by highly advanced civilizations to harness energy from stars. These structures, if they exist, would capture a significant portion of a star’s power output.

The Hephaistos Project

Researchers have devised a novel method to detect signs of such alien power generation through a project named Hephaistos. The astronomers first analyzed data from astronomical surveys Gaia DR3, 2MASS, and WISE to identify potential Dyson sphere candidates within the Milky Way.

“In this study, we present a comprehensive search for partial Dyson spheres by analyzing optical and infrared observations from Gaia, 2MASS, and WISE,” the researchers wrote in a paper published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. They developed a specialized pipeline to identify potential Dyson sphere candidates by focusing on detecting sources with unusual infrared excesses that cannot be attributed to any known natural sources.

The latest hunt for infrared data, likely to lead to the discovery of distant ‘Dyson spheres,’ was led by two groups of astronomers: Gaby Contardo at the International School for Advanced Studies in Italy and Matías Suazo at Uppsala University in Sweden. These researchers combined data from the Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) space telescope, the European Space Agency’s Gaia satellite, and the ground-based infrared telescope survey 2MASS.

While some scientists propose alternative explanations for the excess infrared signatures observed, Suazo commented, “The most fascinating explanation could be actual Dyson spheres.”

By analyzing data from nearly five million sources, the researchers have compiled a catalog of potential Dyson spheres. They studied signs of partially completed alien megastructures, which could emit excess infrared radiation. “This structure would emit waste heat in the form of mid-infrared radiation that, in addition to the level of completion of the structure, would depend on its effective temperature,” the researchers explained.

This discovery represents a significant step forward in the search for extraterrestrial intelligence, suggesting that signs of advanced alien technology may be detectable within our own galaxy.

