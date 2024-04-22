17 Hours Continuous Burning In Gazipur Landfill, 'Smoke Causing Difficult To Breathe'

A significant fire erupted at the Ghazipur landfill site in the National Capital on the evening of April 21 and continues to blaze, as shown in a video shared by the news agency ANI. Efforts are currently underway to extinguish the fire, according to statements by Delhi Fire Service SO Naresh Kumar, who attributed the cause to gas produced within the landfill.

#WATCH | Fire continues at Ghazipur landfill site in Delhi. Efforts to douse the fire underway. The fire was caused due to the gas produced in the landfill. No casualty reported: Delhi Fire Service SO Naresh Kumar (Visuals shot at 5:38 am) pic.twitter.com/LB564vHGO0 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2024

Local residents have expressed concerns about breathing difficulties caused by the smoke from the fire. One resident criticized the lack of control over the fire and the neglect of ongoing pollution and cleanliness issues amidst the focus on elections.

In an interview with ANI, a resident named Nazra remarked, “I reside here, and the smoke is causing irritation to our eyes…Breathing has become difficult for us. The entire neighborhood is disturbed.” She also noted, “Last time, when the landfill caught fire, there were casualties…”

#WATCH | Delhi: A local resident says, “We are facing difficulties in breathing due to the smoke caused by the fire. We are unable to talk due to pollution…The fire has been continuing since yesterday morning. The administration has not done anything…We want the government to… pic.twitter.com/ZliVAiabG8 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2024

Another resident lamented the lack of action by the authorities regarding the fire, stating, “We are struggling to breathe due to the smoke from the fire. Pollution is hindering our ability to communicate…The fire has been raging since yesterday morning, and no action has been taken by the authorities…We urge the government to address this issue.”

One resident pointed out that they have been facing this issue since the 1990s, with no attention from either the Delhi government or the central government. “We have been dealing with this problem since the 1990s. Diabetes, high blood pressure, thyroid issues, and eye irritation are common. Even young children are affected…Our eyes are irritated, and we cannot go outside…Our problems are being ignored by both the Delhi government and the central government,” the resident conveyed to ANI.

Another resident emphasized the difficult living conditions due to the foul odor and questioned the lack of control over the fire. “Life is challenging for those residing here. The stench is unbearable. While the government claims to be reducing pollution, the carbon emissions from this fire tell a different story…Why did this fire start, and why is it not being contained?…The government focuses solely on giving subsidies for electric vehicles without addressing overall carbon emissions to set a global example. Everyone is preoccupied with elections, neglecting these daily issues we face. There is a clear lack of focus on cleanliness, evident here,” the resident concluded.