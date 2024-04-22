25,000 Government Teacher Fired In West Bengal, Asked To Return Salary With 12% Interest

In the latest development, the Calcutta High Court has cancelled the 2016 recruitment process for government-sponsored and aided schools. An estimated number of about 25,753 appointees will lose their jobs with a return of salary added with 12% interest. But here’s an exception appointee amongst them – Soma Das retains her job on humanitarian grounds as she undergoes Cancer treatment.

A bench comprising Justices Debangsu Basak and Md Shabbar Rashidi stated that the school teachers who were hired by any illegal means must reimburse their salaries within four weeks. District magistrates have been assigned the responsibility of recovering the funds from these teachers. The bench under the directive of the Supreme Court instructed the CBI to conduct further investigation. Meanwhile, a fresh appointment procedure is needed to be initiated.

Siddharth Majumder, chairman of WBSSC, has stated their intention to contest the high court’s decision in the Supreme Court.

Numerous Trinamool leaders, including former education minister Partha Chatterjee, along with former officials, are currently incarcerated in connection with the teacher recruitment scandal.

In response to the verdict, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused BJP leaders of influencing judicial decisions. She referenced BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s recent prediction of a political “explosion,” interpreting it as the court’s decision to dismiss the jobs of 26,000 individuals, pushing them toward destitution.

The cancellation of around 24,000 SSC recruitments from 2016 by the High Court, alongside the potential CBI custody, has brought relief to deserving candidates, according to BJP Bengal. They emphasize the need for change in leadership, using the hashtag #TMCExposed.

Approximately 23 lakh candidates participated in the State Level Selection Test 2016 for 24,640 vacant positions. However, 25,753 appointment letters were issued, covering vacancies for teachers of classes 9, 10, 11, and 12, as well as group-C and D personnel, as per statements made by lawyers representing some petitioners.