Himachal Pradesh HC Schedules Chief Parliamentary Secretaries' Hearing For May 8-9

The hearing regarding the appointment of Chief Parliamentary Secretaries, which commenced on Monday, has now been rescheduled for May 8 and 9 by the Himachal Pradesh High Court. This decision was made by a double bench comprising Justice Vivek Thakur and Justice Bipin Chandra Negi. The hearing, which took place over three hours on Wednesday, followed consecutive sessions on Monday and Tuesday.

Anoop Kumar Ratna, the Advocate General of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, requested additional time for the state government to present its case. The government aims to engage senior legal and constitutional experts to represent them in this matter. Responding to this request, the court adjourned the proceedings to the specified dates.

Advocate General Ratna emphasized that the state government is keen on involving two senior lawyers with expertise in constitutional matters to represent the court. He affirmed the government’s belief that the appointment of Chief Parliamentary Secretaries was conducted in accordance with the law.

Moreover, Ratna highlighted the fact that the main petitioner, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Satpal Singh Satti, had previously served as a Chief Parliamentary Secretary in the former Dhumal-led BJP government. He pointed out the irony of Satti now challenging the legality of the same law he once benefited from.

Additionally, the Advocate General clarified that the membership of Chief Parliamentary Secretaries as MLAs cannot be disqualified in this case. He cited a precedent set by the Election Commission in a previous case, which provided clarity on this matter.

The rescheduling of the hearing reflects the complexity and significance of the legal and constitutional issues involved in the appointment of Chief Parliamentary Secretaries in Himachal Pradesh. As the case progresses, it will be closely watched by stakeholders and legal experts alike.