Air India Express Crew Return To Duty After Mass Sick Leave, Normalcy Expected Soon

An official statement on Sunday revealed that Air India Express is steadily resuming its flight operations and making efforts to stabilize its network. The cabin crew union has confirmed that all members who were on sick leave have now rejoined their duties.

As a Tata Group-owned airline, Air India Express operates approximately 380 flights daily. However, it faced disruptions recently, leading to the cancellation of more than 20 flights on Sunday alone. Despite these challenges, the airline aims to achieve full normalcy by Tuesday morning.

While there has been no official statement from Air India Express regarding these developments, the informed official remains optimistic about the airline’s progress and the restoration of its services.

A section of cabin crew went on strike, citing alleged mismanagement, leading to the cancellation of numerous flights since Tuesday night. However, the strike was called off on Thursday, and the airline retracted termination letters issued to 25 cabin crew members following a conciliation meeting in the national capital attended by representatives of Air India Express and the Air India Express Employees Union (AIXEU).

In a release on Sunday, the union said all the cabin crew who had reported sick have joined back and “as such there is no delay on the part of the cabin crew”.

“All the cabin crew members who reported sick have joined their duty by May 11, 2024,” it said.

However, a glitch in the company’s recently introduced scheduling software continues to show that staff are reported sick, despite their actual return to duty.

The official mentioned that flights are gradually being restored, with the network expected to stabilize by Tuesday morning.

