Krispy Kreme's Sweet Tribute: Paris-Themed Doughnuts For 2024 Olympics

Krispy Kreme has introduced a delectable new collection of doughnuts inspired by the charm of Paris, just in time for the upcoming 2024 Olympics. The “Passport to Paris” collection, announced Monday, brings a taste of Parisian desserts to doughnut lovers across the nation.

The limited-time treats will be available at participating Krispy Kreme locations starting July 15, offering customers the chance to indulge either in-store or through the Krispy Kreme app and website.

Transport your taste buds to Paris with Krispy Kreme’s latest limited-time collection featuring three irresistible flavors:

Créme Brûlée Doughnut: Delight in an unglazed shell filled with luxurious créme brûlée cream, dipped in decadent créme brûlée caramel icing, and topped with a caramelized sugar crunch.

Double Chocolate Éclair Doughnut: Experience a shell filled with luscious chocolate custard cream, dipped in rich chocolate icing, and garnished with delightful chocolate crisp pearls.

Raspberry & Vanilla Créme Doughnut: Enjoy an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in tangy raspberry icing, sprinkled with delicate cookie pieces, and finished with a dollop of smooth vanilla cream.

Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s Global Chief Brand Officer, shared in a statement ahead of the launch, “Most people can’t be in Paris to cheer on their country’s team. So, we’re giving you a ‘Passport to Paris’ in the form of delicious doughnuts with Parisian dessert flavors.”

In addition to the delightful doughnut offerings, Krispy Kreme is also introducing a new Créme Brûlée Latte, available hot, iced, or frozen for a limited time. This latte promises to deliver the rich flavors of créme brûlée, topped with whipped cream and caramelized sugar crunch.

This launch follows Krispy Kreme’s recent Fourth of July promotion, which includes free doughnuts every Tuesday and complimentary iced coffee on Fridays throughout the month of July.

As excitement builds for the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad in Paris starting July 26, Krispy Kreme’s “Passport to Paris” collection offers a sweet way to celebrate the spirit of the Olympics with a taste of French indulgence.

