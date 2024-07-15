Train Performance of Sonu Nigam's 'Yeh Dil Deewana' Captivates Internet; Video Goes Viral

A mundane commute on a Mumbai local train transformed into an unforgettable experience when a group of passengers spontaneously performed Sonu Nigam’s 1997 hit song “Yeh Dil Deewana.” The heartwarming moment, captured on video, quickly went viral and even garnered a response from the renowned singer himself.

The video begins with a man in a blue shirt singing the iconic track inside the crowded train. His melodious voice soon attracts the attention of fellow passengers, who join in to create an impromptu choir. As the camera pans, an elderly man is seen tapping rhythmically on the train’s wall, improvising a tabla-like beat. The clip, shared on Instagram with the caption, “Art finds its place everywhere,” captured the essence of Mumbai’s vibrant spirit.

Since being posted three days ago, the video has amassed over 9 million views on Instagram, along with a flood of positive comments. Sonu Nigam, moved by the heartfelt rendition of his song, expressed his delight in the comments section, writing, “How beautiful. Give me such happiness. God bless everyone.”

The spontaneous performance also caught the attention of actor-singer Sushant Divgikr, who commented, “Lovely to see them having so much fun and as a result entertaining fellow passengers. Bless them abundantly and may their vibe attract more and more people to be authentic and free to express themselves through art.”

Other Instagram users shared their appreciation for the joyous moment. “This is how fast men become friends,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Too wholesome for the internet.”

One user highlighted the simple pleasures found in everyday life, noting, “People with responsibilities do not go to clubs to enjoy, they find ways to enjoy, and this is perfect.” Another echoed this sentiment, saying, “These unfortunate working men don’t get time for lounges, hookahs & f&b for entertainment. So they enjoy while commuting to work.”