Bizarre Objects Found In Meals Throughout 2024

In a series of unsettling incidents throughout 2024, consumers have reported finding bizarre and horrifying objects in their food. These shocking discoveries range from foreign objects in ice cream to a dead snake in a college meal, leaving many horrified and questioning food safety standards.

Bone in Paneer Biryani

One of the first reports involved Avinash, a customer who ordered paneer biryani from Mehfil, a popular Mughlai restaurant in Hyderabad, through Swiggy. To his shock, he discovered a bone in what was supposed to be a vegetarian dish. Although the issue was resolved, the incident raised concerns about food handling practices at the restaurant.

Metal blade in Air India’s food

In another alarming case, Mathures Paul, a passenger on Air India flight AI 175 from Bengaluru to San Francisco, found a metal blade in his meal of roasted sweet potato and fig chaat. Paul narrowly avoided injury after biting into the metal piece and promptly shared his experience on social media, criticizing the airline’s catering services.

Dead mouse in Hershey’s chocolate syrup

A family experienced a particularly distressing incident when they found a dead mouse inside a Hershey’s chocolate syrup bottle. After consuming the syrup, one family member required immediate medical attention. The family posted their ordeal on Instagram, prompting Hershey’s to request more details for investigation, though they claimed no action had been taken yet.

Centipede in Amul ice-cream

In Noida, a resident found a centipede in an Amul ice cream tub purchased from Blinkit. The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, which markets Amul products, expressed regret and assured stringent quality controls. The local food safety department also launched an investigation into the matter.

Live Worm in Dairy Milk

Another eerie incident involved a man in Telangana who discovered a live worm in a Cadbury Dairy Milk ‘Roast Almond’ chocolate bar. He shared a video on social media showing the worm and the purchase receipt, lodging a complaint with Dairy Milk India, the retailer, and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. Subsequent lab tests confirmed the chocolate was unsafe to consume, containing white worms and webs.

Dead Cockroach In Vande Bharat Meal

A couple traveling on the Vande Bharat train on June 18 found a dead cockroach in their meal. Their nephew posted a picture of the incident on social media, prompting the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to penalize the service provider responsible.

Dead snake in Mess food

In Bihar’s Banka district, ten students from a government engineering college were hospitalized after discovering a dead snake in their mess food. The incident, managed by a private contractor, led to protests and allegations of threats from college staff. Despite the outrage, all affected students were reported to be in good health.

Human finger in ice-cream

Perhaps the most shocking incident occurred in Mumbai, where a 27-year-old doctor, Brendan Ferrao, found a human finger in a Yummo Ice Cream butterscotch cone ordered via Zepto. Ferrao discovered the 2 cm long finger while eating the ice cream and reported it to the Malad police. The finger was sent for forensic testing, and a case was initiated against the ice cream company.

These incidents have sparked widespread concern and calls for stricter food safety regulations to prevent such disturbing occurrences in the future.