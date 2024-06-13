Mumbai Man Finds Severed Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone, Says 'I thought It Was A nut'

A Mumbai Man reported to have found a human finger in a cone of ice cream that he ordered from Yummo Ice Creams in Mumbai. Dr. Orlem Brandon Serrao, a resident of Malad’s suburban area stated that he had ordered the ice cream online and said that he initially thought it was a nut.

Dr. Serrao recalled his traumatic experience and explained how he initially mistook the finger for a nut but fortunately did not swallow it. “I had ordered three cone ice creams from an app yesterday. One of them was a butterscotch ice cream of Yummo brand. After eating half of it, I felt a solid piece in my mouth. I thought it could be a nut or a chocolate piece, but still spat it out to check what it was,” he stated in a video statement.

The doctor further explained that due to his profession as a doctor he was well-acquainted with the human anatomy and was horrified when he realized what the object, in his icecream, really was. “I am a doctor so I know how body parts look like. When I carefully examined it, I noticed the nails and fingerprint impressions under it. It resembled a thumb. I am traumatized,” He mentioned. He added that he was quick to react to the situation. He said that he immediately preserved the finger in an ice pack and reported the traumatising event to the Malad police.

Following the incident, a photo went viral over the internet which showed that the human finger was visibly protruding from the top of the ice cream cone. Subsequently, the authorities were swift to respond to the disturbing incident. A case has been registered against the ice cream brand for alleged food adulteration as well as endangering human life. The ice cream also has been sent for investigation, and the finger is, reportedly, undergoing forensic analysis to determine its origin and how it ended up in the food product.

