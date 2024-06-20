In J&K Train trial run took place on the tallest rail bridge in the world successfully 

On Thursday, Indian Railways successfully conducted a trial run of MEMU train at the world’s highest railway bridge, Chenab Rail Bridge.

The bridge linking Reasi and Sangaldan in the Ramban district is set to revolutionize transportation. As per official statements, the commencement of rail services on this route is about to happen.

“Successful trial run of MEMU train between Sangaldan Reasi section of USBRL project,” stated Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, in a post on X.

At present, trains travel from Baramulla to Sangaldan in the Kashmir Valley, while trains travel the length of the railway line from Kanyakumari to Katra.

By year’s end, the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project will be finished.

On February 20, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially launched the USBRL project, which includes the 48.1 km long Banihal-Sangaldan portion. About 35 meters higher than the Eiffel Tower, the Chenab Rail Bridge is built 359 meters (109 feet) above the river Chenab, which flows in the Jammu and Kashmir region.

The 1,315-meter-long bridge is a component of a larger project that intends to connect the Indian Railway network to the Kashmir valley.

When did the Construction of the Bridge began

October 2009 marked the start of Phase I of the project, which covered the 118 km long Qazigund-Baramulla route. The 18 km Banihal-Qazigund segment and the 25 km Udhampur-Katra stretch were inaugurated in June 2013 and July 2014, respectively, during the subsequent phases.

