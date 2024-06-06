In The New Era Of Inclusive Travel, Hotels Evolve To Meet Neurodivergent Needs

Every industry is reviewing its procedures to become more inclusive as a result of the growing public awareness of neurodiversity. This is particularly true for the travel sector. We are entering a new era of inclusive travel, where hotels are starting to recognize and address the special needs of neurodivergent people.

In their daily lives, people who identify as neurodivergent often face a range of challenges. These may include difficulties related to relationships. For instance, there may be a lack of understanding of societal signals and difficulty in keeping conversations going. These issues can lead to feelings of miscommunication or loneliness. For people with sensory sensitivity issues, environments with strong smells, bright lights, or loud noises can be overwhelming. Problems in completing tasks, time management, and organization may be caused by difficulties with executive functioning.

During a trip to the Orlando theme park, Nicole Thibault’s 2.5-year-old son started having meltdowns, not in the conventional toddler manner. Everything he had been aware of and loved, including his most cherished characters and foods, started triggering severe distress, which led to tantrums that lasted longer than thirty minutes. She recalls the weeks before her son was diagnosed with autism. According to a leading daily publication she said, “We don’t go anywhere. It’s just too hard.”

A decade later, Thibault has built her New York-based travel agency, Magical Storybook Travels into a thriving business that caters specifically to neurodivergent families. In the past, hotels have prioritized providing services for guests with physical disabilities, like visual assistance and wheelchair access. But guests who are neurodivergent have frequently had their demands disregarded. Aware of this gap, forward-thinking hotels are already implementing measures to cater to this particular travel demographic.

Key Adaptations for Neurodivergent Guests

Staff Training – Educating staff about neurodiversity is crucial. Training programs focus on understanding the behaviours and needs of neurodivergent individuals, emphasizing patience, clear communication, and empathy. Well-informed staff can significantly enhance the guest experience by providing appropriate support.

Personalized Services – Hotels are increasingly offering personalized services to meet individual needs. This can include customized room setups, flexible dining options to accommodate dietary sensitivities and tailored recreational activities. Some hotels even provide pre-visit sensory guides, detailing guests’ sensory experiences to help them feel more at ease.

Sensory-Friendly Environment – Many neurodivergent individuals are sensitive to sensory stimuli such as bright lights, loud noises, and strong smells. Hotels create sensory-friendly rooms using dimmable lighting, soundproofing, and hypo allergic materials. These adjustments help in minimizing sensory overload, providing a calming environment for guests.

The shift towards neurodivergent-friendly accommodations marks a pivotal step in the evolution of the hospitality industry. As more hotels recognize the importance of inclusivity, the future of travel looks promising for neurodivergent individuals and their families.

A recent report by a leading publication revealed that nearly 2 million individuals in India are neurodivergent. In India, awareness about autism has made significant improvements during the last decade. We have had several programs to spread information about neurodivergent individuals. However, the travel sector in India is still very much lacking these provisions that are being provided abroad. Even though we have provisions for these individuals. Ensuring an early detection and diagnosis, and suitable action for their loved ones can be difficult for many families.

