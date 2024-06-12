From Bungus Valley to Daksum, Here Are Hidden Gems In Jammu & Kashmir That Should Be On Your Travel Itinerary

Nestled in the Himalayas, Jammu and Kashmir is a beautiful blend of breathtaking landscapes and vibrant culture. From the majestic peaks to the gorgeous valleys, every corner of this region offers a glimpse of how serene and spectacular nature truly is. Jammu and Kashmir has some of the best places to visit for travelers.

While a lot of you already know about the popular tourist places such as Gulmarg and Dal Lake, there are some hidden gems that often go unnoticed. Here are a few hidden gems of Jammu and Kashmir that you should add to your travel itinerary:

Bungus Valley

One of the least explored destinations in Kashmir, located in the Kupwara district. Bungus Valley has beautiful scenery, hilly terrain, lush grasslands, and fish-filled streams. It is known for its off-beat and pristine landscape among locals.

Naranag

Located in the Ganderbal district, Naranag is a historical treasure trove best known for its famous Shiva temple. It is a must-visit destination for those who wish to explore cultural heritage. The clear and breathtaking Wangath River adds to the charm of this place.

Basantgarh

This village is located near the Ramnagar and Chenani areas. Known best for its scenic views, Basantgarh is a picturesque yet underdeveloped site. It is a must-visit for those interested in viewing its captivating scenery.

Ransoo

This small village located in the western part of Jammu & Kashmir is known best to be a silent and peaceful destination to visit. Here, there will be no big crowds or loud noises to disturb you. It’s a must-visit for those looking to travel to off-beat destinations.

Daksum

Located in the Anantnag district, Daksum is a place that looks like it is straight out of a fairy tale. It is surrounded by lush green forests and is surrounded by gorgeous snow-covered peaks. Daksum is known for its charming meadows as well as the breathtaking Bringhi River. This area is a perfect retreat for nature lovers.

