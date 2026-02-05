Pakistani 5-Minute Viral MMS Video Girl Alina Amir Posts New Reel; WATCH The Instagram Story, Reel Of Hot Social Media Influencer

LIVE TV
Alina Amir Viral MMS Video: Pakistani social media influencer Alina Amir, 22, has found herself at the centre of a disturbing online controversy after an alleged “5-minute MMS Video” claiming to feature her went viral across social media and messaging platforms.

Published: February 5, 2026 15:28:18 IST

Alina Amir Viral MMS Video: Pakistani social media influencer Alina Amir, 22, has found herself at the centre of a disturbing online controversy after an alleged “5-minute MMS Video” claiming to feature her went viral across social media and messaging platforms.

The clip, widely circulated with misleading captions and fake links, was later dismissed by Alina as an AI-generated deepfake, created to malign her reputation. 

The young content creator, who enjoys a massive following across Instagram and TikTok, recently posted a series of hot pictures and reels. As curiosity around the influencer continues to spike, Alina’s latest update appears to signal a return to regular content amid intense online scrutiny. 

Alina Amir Viral Video: Alina Amir’s Recent Hot Pictures 

Alina Amir recently shared a reel on Instagram in which she lip-syncs to Sidhu Moosewala’s song Outlaw. She accompanied the video with the caption “kya hi boloun ab.” The clip quickly caught attention, with fans reacting in large numbers and the comments section filling up soon after. 



The reel appears to mark her return to regular posting, as curiosity around her online activity continues to remain high. 

Alina Amir viral video: Latest Instagram Post Seen as Message to Trolls

Amid the controversy, Alina shared a recent picture post on Instagram with the caption: “Still standing. Still unstoppable.” Many of her followers are interpreting this as a strong message to those spreading misinformation and attempting to shame her through digitally morphed content.



Her latest posts continue to receive thousands of supportive comments from fans across Pakistan and India.

Who Is Alina Amir?

Alina Amir is a popular Pakistani digital content creator known for her lip-sync videos, fashion content, and beauty posts. She rose to fame after a lip-sync performance on Parineeti Chopra’s famous dialogue from Hasee Toh Phasee went viral. The clip earned her the nickname ‘Sarsarahat Girl’ on social media.

She currently has over 2.5 million followers on Instagram and regularly collaborates with brands for promotional content.

Alina Amir viral video: Alina Amir Calls It Deepfake, Seeks Legal Action

Addressing her followers, Alina said the viral clip is a result of AI-based digital manipulation and requested strict action against those responsible. She also appealed directly to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to ensure culprits are traced and punished under cybercrime laws.

Alina Amir viral video: Alina Amir’s Estimated Earnings

According to media reports, Alina reportedly earns around $1,200 per sponsored post, and her monthly income is estimated between $15,000 to $20,000, thanks to her strong social media presence on Instagram and TikTok.

The Larger Issue: Deepfake and Digital Harassment

Alina’s case has once again highlighted the growing threat of deepfake technology and how it is being misused to target women online. She urged social media users to verify information before sharing and to avoid clicking on suspicious links that claim to host the video.

The incident has sparked conversations in Pakistan about AI-based defamation, cyber harassment, and the urgent need for stricter digital laws.

Despite the online storm, the 22-year-old influencer appears determined to stay strong and continue creating content, turning the narrative into one about awareness and resilience rather than shame.

First published on: Feb 5, 2026 3:28 PM IST
