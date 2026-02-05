LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Who Is Mathira Khan? Pakistani Actress Obsecene Viral MMS Thrust Back SHOCKS Internet After Alina Amir's Nude Leaked Video And Fatima Jatoi Clip

Who Is Mathira Khan? Pakistani Actress Obsecene Viral MMS Thrust Back SHOCKS Internet After Alina Amir’s Nude Leaked Video And Fatima Jatoi Clip

The internet is on fire- again. Just when social media was reeling from the alleged leaked clips linked to Alina Amir, Fatima Jatoi, and a 19-minute viral MMS, another familiar name has been dragged back into the vortex: Mathira Khan.

Who Is Mathira Khan? Pakistani Actress Obsecene Viral MMS Thrust Back. Photo: X
Who Is Mathira Khan? Pakistani Actress Obsecene Viral MMS Thrust Back. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 5, 2026 08:40:51 IST

Who Is Mathira Khan? Pakistani Actress Obsecene Viral MMS Thrust Back SHOCKS Internet After Alina Amir's Nude Leaked Video And Fatima Jatoi Clip

The internet is on fire- again. Just when social media was reeling from the alleged leaked clips linked to Alina Amir, Fatima Jatoi, and a 19-minute viral MMS, another familiar name has been dragged back into the vortex: Mathira Khan.

Pakistani actress, model, singer, and social media personality Mathira Khan has again been the subject of a heated debate on social media after she allegedly leaked a private MMS video on social media. 

Who Is Mathira Khan Whose Viral MMS Video Leaked? 

Mathira Khan is a well-known Pakistani actress who is bold, glamorous, high-profile, and posts dramatic photos and posts dramatic photos ans videos on social media that actually go viral on social media networks with millions of followers. 

Her fearless and outspoken personality has seen her talk about some of the most discussed influencers in the region, at times winning and at times controversial. 

Mathira Khan Viral MMS: Pakistani Actress Trends Online Again After Alina Amir’s Leaked Video And Fatima Jatoi Clip — But Why?

In recent times, a nude video clip was leaked on the internet which some users said depicted Mathira in a lewd situation. The posts went viral on social media, and there was a great amount of commentary and discussion. Mathira, however, vehemently rejected the claims and claimed that her name, photos and pictures were being misused to come up with fake contents with the sole aim of tainting her image. She encouraged others to cease distributing unverified content and called the entire episode trashy nonsense and asked those who shared the clips to respect and refrain. It has been reported that they have circulated in the past with no verification to authenticity of the video, and the users of the social media still wonder whether the video is real or fabricated.

Mathira Khan Viral MMS: Pakistani Actress Trends Online Again After Alina Amir’s Leaked Video And Fatima Jatoi Clip 

Being so controversial, it seems that the popularity of Mathira has not decreased. The social media activity is also high, with her being followed by her fans on her attempts to fulfill her film, television, and digital media duties. Her admirers have come to her defense against trolls and to encourage others not to fall prey to unverified leaks and to draw bigger conclusions about online privacy and cyberbullying and the morality of sharing intimate information, or so-called leaked information, without permission. Amid these controversies, the career and online activity of Mathira are still subjects of high concern in the South Asian entertainment news.

Also Read: Alina Amir Shocking Viral MMS Video: What The Pakistani Social Media Influencer Said About ‘5-Minute Clip’ And How To Recognise Fake Links

First published on: Feb 5, 2026 8:40 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Who Is Mathira Khan? Pakistani Actress Obsecene Viral MMS Thrust Back SHOCKS Internet After Alina Amir’s Nude Leaked Video And Fatima Jatoi Clip

