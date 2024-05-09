Maldivian Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer Anticipates Fruitful Talks on Maiden Visit to India

Moosa Zameer, the Foreign Minister of Maldives, expressed his eagerness for constructive dialogues and immersion in India’s rich culture upon his arrival in the national capital for his inaugural bilateral visit.

Zameer, in a social media update upon landing in New Delhi, shared his excitement, stating, “Arrived in New Delhi on my first bilateral official visit to India!”

“Looking forward to productive discussions, strengthening ties, and experiencing the vibrant culture of India,” he added.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) extended a warm welcome to FM Zameer, emphasizing the significance of his visit in bolstering the multifaceted relationship between the two nations.

During his stay, Zameer is scheduled to meet with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to deliberate on bilateral and regional matters of mutual interest, as outlined in the MEA statement.

Highlighting the strategic importance of Maldives as India’s maritime neighbor in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), the MEA anticipates that Zameer’s visit will further enhance bilateral cooperation.

Zameer’s visit coincides with India’s commitment to withdraw its military personnel from Maldives before May 10, following discussions held during the 4th meeting of the bilateral High-Level Core Group.

Both countries have reaffirmed their commitment to existing bilateral cooperation, particularly in development and defense sectors, as evidenced by the ongoing replacement of Indian military personnel with technical personnel.

Furthermore, India and Maldives have reached mutually agreeable solutions to ensure the continued operation of Indian aviation platforms, serving humanitarian and medical evacuation needs in Maldives.

With the successful transition of the first batch of Indian technical personnel, preparations for the fifth meeting of the High-Level Core Group, slated for June/July in Male, are underway.

The withdrawal of Indian troops aligns with the electoral pledge of Muizzu’s party, reflecting the evolving dynamics in the region. Currently, Maldives hosts approximately 70 Indian troops, alongside essential aircraft and helicopters, reinforcing the strategic partnership between the two nations.

